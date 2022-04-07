To Fran Spector Atkins, art is a useful modality for exploring scientific or political topics precisely because of its emotional pull – the way art can make people feel an issue above and beyond their intellectual understanding of it. The dance teacher and choreographer (and director of SpectorDance) has long believed this – using her art to explore ideas from the immigrant farmworker experience to Covid to ocean health and stewardship. “Mixing intellectual ideas with more emotional, visceral things was very powerful,” Spector Atkins says. “It kind of merges the mind and the heart.”
The Monterey Ocean Arts Festival, which returns April 9 for its second installment, is Spector Atkins’ way of sharing this philosophy with younger artists – and with the community.
The goal of MOAF is to “utilize the power of art to inspire the next generation of ocean stewards” – no small aim. To this end, the festival convenes Monterey County artists aged 10-25 to present their ocean-themed works of both visual and performing arts during a festive, family-friendly event. Local ocean science organizations will also be present, sharing information about their work and leading festival attendees in simple art projects. Last but certainly not least, there will be filmed keynote remarks by two important scientists and advocates – John Holdren, a professor at Harvard University and Julie Packard, executive director of the Monterey Bay Aquarium – playing throughout the event.
MOAF was first held in 2019 in SpectorDance’s former studio in Marina, and Spector Atkins says she was inspired by the response. “It felt like something that was really needed in the community,” she says. The pandemic kept the festival from going on as normal in 2020 and 2021, but Spector Atkins has always envisioned it as an annual event. She also envisions, someday, that the festival will be open to artists of all ages.
Spector Atkins hopes festival attendees find the melding of emotional and intellectual as powerful as she does. “I think that people understand with their intellect… that we need to change the way we treat the earth,” she says. “I hope that they’re uplifted by the joy and the energy, and I hope they direct that positive feeling about the ocean to their way of living in the world.”
MONTEREY OCEAN ARTS FESTIVAL happens 1-4pm Saturday, April 9. Monterey Museum of Art, 559 Pacific St., Monterey. Free. www.spectordance.org/moaf.html
