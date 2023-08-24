Here’s an opportunity to get dressed up and spend an evening enjoying a wide variety of Mexican and Latino art in Salinas. Noche Bohemia (or bohemian night) is an annual community art event. It showcases the work of painters, singers, poets, sculptors and more. It’s a fusion of different art forms where people can experience and talk about art with other attendees, and with local and international artists.
Organizer Adela Castillo says the goal is “unify communities through art.” The event is mainly in Spanish, but art is a universal language. Over 30 artists of different ages will participate – these include Miguel Hernandez, a local lawyer who recently published his first book; Andrés Benito-Yañez, a musician; and Omar Alejandro, an opera and mariachi singer.
Castillo is especially excited about Alejandro’s performance. “Oh my goodness, he’s wonderful,” Castillo says, “I’m super excited and super happy that he’s going to be performing for the first time in Noche Bohemia.”
Castillo and Jose Alejandro Moran started Salinas’ Noche Bohemia 15 years ago as a space where local artists could share their culture and talents.
“I just had this huge belief in my heart that this was a platform that was needed in our community,” Castillo says. That belief was validated when over 250 people showed up at the Steinbeck Center; since then the number of spectators has quadrupled, and the venue moved to Sherwood Hall.
Benito-Yañez was surprised when he was invited to participate this year. The 15-year-old musician plays violin with Youth Orchestra Salinas and Mariachi Ilusion de Maestro Camacho in Watsonville. Benito-Yañez also plays regularly at Peña Cultural, a monthly event similar to Noche Bohemia on a smaller scale. On Saturday, he will play the piano and his repertoire includes a medley with three classic Mexican songs: “Cien Años,” “Hasta Donde Te Quiero” and “Tres Regalos.”
The event is free for everyone, including attendees and artists. One reason it’s free is to make it more accessible for working families and aspiring artists and encourage them to participate.
“I strongly believe that the arts have the power to transform lives, to change lives for the better,” Castillo says.
NOCHE BOHEMIA 7-9:30pm Saturday, Aug. 26. Sherwood Hall, 940 N. Main St., Salinas. Free. 240-4231, nochebohemiadesalinas.com.
