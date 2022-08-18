If you’re lucky enough to be invited to tea under Penny Vieregge’s Pfeiffer Canyon plum tree, you’re likely to be offered a Hafiz. If you run into her while leaving an event at the Big Sur Grange – and you ask nicely – you might get one too.
Now, there’s a new forum for experiencing Vieregge’s interpretations of the work of this Persian lyric poet – Overlapping Halos.
It all began some years ago when Vieregge was given a copy of Hafiz’s The Gift (translated by Daniel Ladinsky). “It was like being hit by a 2-by-4,” Vieregge says of that first reading. Soon, Vieregge found herself memorizing the poems – and sharing them with friends, neighbors and strangers alike.
One of these friends is longtime Bach Festival violinist Edwin Huizinga. When the pandemic hit, Huizinga’s busy life of touring suddenly stalled. Never one to stop creating, Huizinga teamed up with 94-year-old Vieregge and crystal singing bowl practitioner Deva Munay to form a truly unique musical trio.
It’s hard to describe what a performance by Overlapping Halos is like, except to say that “overlapping” is a keyword. The crystal singing bowls, each an iridescent vessel that plays a different tone, lay the foundation for the experience with a hypnotic hum. Next, the words of Hafiz (as translated by Ladinsky, as told with dramatic storytelling prowess by Vieregge) offer wisdom, reflection and a good dose of humor. Finally, Huizinga’s violin scores and punctuates the poetry, adding emotional depth or emphasis to certain lines. The resulting creation has a powerful impact on audiences – after a recent appearance, multiple people approached Vieregge in tears.
The collaboration is, mostly, an improvisation – there’s no setlist. Vieregge recites poems as they come to her, and Huizinga and Munay follow suit. “It’s really scary,” Vieregge says, of sitting in front of an audience, waiting. “I don’t know what’s going to come… I’m just as surprised as the audience.”
Vieregge doesn’t like to describe what she does as a “performance” – insisting that she is (as Hafiz would put it) merely “a hole in a flute” through which the poet’s words are shared, then augmented by Huizinga and Munay. The trio’s next “sharing” happens at an album release party on Aug. 21.
OVERLAPPING HALOS 3-6pm Sunday, Aug. 21. Henry Miller Memorial Library, 48603 Highway 1, Big Sur. Sold out. overlappinghalos.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.