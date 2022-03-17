The archives at the National Steinbeck Center consist of three rooms. There is a reading room toward the front, where scholars work on dissertations about Salinas’ most famous son and enjoy a beautiful model of The Western Flyer, the boat that took John Steinbeck down to Baja in 1940 and became the basis for The Log From the Sea of Cortez. In the back, there are the archives proper. There, one can find a vault and shelves of materials – but mere mortals are not allowed.
In between, there’s archivist Lisa Josephs’ office – spacious, but now overtaken by 54 boxes, one so big it could contain a standing human. It contains “framed posters,” according to the thick hardcover book titled A descriptive Bibliographical Catalog of the Holmes Collection by Kenneth and Karen Holmes, a companion book to a collection recently donated by the couple, who live in North Carolina.
“I live in a world of cardboard right now,” Josephs says. She is slowly working her way through it, “opening a box here, a box there, finding cool stuff.”
Among the most exciting finds so far is an article written by Steinbeck in 1961, in which he argues that white people seem to think Black men are superior to them. Josephs reads: “I’m a grown-up, fairly well-educated, I hope, intelligent white man,” Steinbeck wrote in The Black Man’s Ironic Burden. “I know that violence can produce no good effect of any kind, yet if my child was spat on and insulted I couldn’t trust myself to not knock out a few brains. I trust Negroes not to, and they haven’t.”
The Holmeses started collecting materials in the 1960s, gathering thousands of items. But collections like that are hard to maintain. “It’s a good home to this collection,” Josephs says of the National Steinbeck Center. While small Steinbeck collections exist in New York and at Stanford, “we are the only museum dedicated to Steinbeck. We have a significant collection with truly unique oral history materials.”
With the newly arrived boxes, the Center’s collection will grow at least 10 percent (it contains about 40,000 items and Josephs suspects there are at least 4,000 new items in the boxes, depending on how you count an item, that is).
“It fills a lot of gaps,” she says. “Wonderful little details… like this one,” picking up a pinkish little book made of fine, thin paper. The opening page states it was published in 1977 in India and written by M. R. Satyanarayana. “Listen to the title: John Steinbeck: A Study of the Theme of Compassion. A wonderful theme to study!”
