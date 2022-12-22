There is no good reason to spend New Year’s Eve alone when you have nine hours of nonstop outdoor and indoor fun happening, courtesy of First Night Monterey, around the corner. Consider joining the community for the New Year’s countdown at the Golden State Theatre right before midnight, at the very least.
Does nine hours of nonstop creative activities, music and dance sound like a lot? Come stay the whole night or pick and choose, mix and match. No matter what you are into, it’s likely you’ll find it on New Year’s Eve in downtown Monterey. The whole family is invited, from an independence-seeking toddler to an over-dependent uncle who loves jazz.
Speaking of jazz, musician George Cole will be among the new faces at this year’s event. “Really hot,” is how Ellen Martin, executive director of First Night Monterey, describes his acoustic French string jazz band presenting the music of the legendary jazz guitarist, Django Reinhardt. Jazz lovers will be delighted, she hopes.
Other new faces include the Dead Cassettes, led by Jacob Chase from Salinas. “He has the most intriguing voice,” Martin says, describing the singer-songwriter and his upbeat blend of soul, R&B, indie rock and pop. “We have such a vibrant artistic community here,” she says.
Of course, there will also be long-time favorites: Acan Marching Winter Percussion Ensemble, Azahar Flamenco De Monterey, Black Irish Band, MC Lars and many more
As always, the little ones will be at the center of attention early on. Between 3 and 5pm, Pacific Street belongs to them, with all sorts of activities available, from face painting to the big Twilight Procession finale. This Mardi Gras-style walking parade begins at Portola Plaza and moves down Alvarado Street to Pearl Street, featuring bands, dance groups, large-scale movable sculptures, puppets and costumed residents
Last year, due to a new wave of Covid, four bands and a bunch of volunteers canceled, Martin says. “That’s not going to happen this year,” she continues, adding that the annual event turns 30 this year and the nonprofit “is excited going forward with our 30th celebration.”
FIRST NIGHT MONTEREY happens Saturday, Dec. 31 at locations around downtown Monterey. $30/adults; $20/youth ages 16 and below; free/children under 5. View full schedule at firstnightmonterey.org or on p. 26-27 in this edition of the Weekly.
