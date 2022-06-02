JUDITH FOOSANER
Judith Foosaner’s “Soft Touch” is part of the exhibit “The Most Beautiful Mistake You Can Make” presented by Carl Cherry Center for the Arts (4th and Guadalupe, Carmel). The exhibit also includes recent artwork by Tracey Adams, Laurel Farrin and Francie Hester and intends to emphasize how random errors can become an artistic catalyst to an aesthetically complete work of art. In some folk art traditions, artists insert “intentional” errors into handmade textiles as a gesture to the perfection of divinity – or, at least, the imperfection of humans. In Japan, the practice of kintsugi (gold splicing) uses errors to enhance ceramics. This celebration of errors, omissions and faults in art opens Friday, June 3 at the Carl Cherry with a reception at 5pm. The exhibit can be seen through June 25. [AP]
RALPH JOACHIM
Ralph Joachim’s specialty is large geometric abstractions. This one is titled “Nocturnal Revolution” and the piece is part of the exhibit Joachim shares with Marilyn Kuksht titled “Black Cosmos,” now being shown in the Gill Gallery of the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove). “I paint large combinations of geometric abstractions in acrylics on canvas which have integrated designs that wrap around the edges,” Joachim wrote. “My abstract work has evolved from fixed geometric grids and primary colors to more recent expressive abstractions incorporating circles, curves, elongated triangles and quadrilaterals with a broad palette of vibrant colors, including iridescence.” The exhibit is on display until June 23. [AP]
