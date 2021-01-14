WRITE: a letter to yourself or future generations.
Taking a little bit of inspiration from a time capsule, write a letter to yourself to open at a later date. It can be as simple as words of encouragement and how you feel now or a kind of check-up to help you reorient and reconnect with who you were in the past. Grab a piece of paper, write it down, seal it up, and write down your explicit instructions for reading – like “read when life gets hard,” or “open in five years.” Then tuck it away somewhere safe.
DIVE: deep into some history documentaries or videos.
Whether you’ve finished a movie based in history like The Trial of the Chicago Seven or even caught up with some fantasy series like Game of Thrones, instead of going with what the Netflix algorithm suggests, dig into the source material. Documentaries can provide a rabbit hole of information that proves just as dramatic if not more dramatic than the Hollywood rendition. Find a steady rotation through streaming services, but also search on YouTube. TED’s YouTube channel has a brief video on how the War of the Roses inspired Game of Thrones, for example. Meanwhile, the humorous and snarky Weird History channel has a year-by-year pop-culture breakdown series they call “Timeline.”
TRACE: Your family’s roots.
Forget the DNA testing kits, those can give widely varying results from company to company. Tracing your family lineage yourself can be an ardous but fun long-term, creative project. Start with the basics, recording your own family members’ date of birth and countr(y)(ies) of origin. Make a master document by photographing portraits of living family members or scanning old family photos. For those sleuths out there, document their stories and lives beyond their work and family to get a sense of who they are. It doesn’t have to go back that far, either – start your family tree with yourself and a selfie. Monterey County Genealogy Society is a local resource for more tips and tricks of the trade: mocogenso.wordpress.com.
