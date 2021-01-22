To Do 01.21.21

MAINTAIN: your community garden/spaces.
Winter is hardly the ideal time to do any gardening. It’s cold. It’s dark and there are very few working hours. The natural thing to do is hole up inside your home. But you live in California. So you’re lucky enough that you might get a freak warm day once in a while. In that time, think about heading over to your local community garden, park or gathering space to do some maintenance since it’s likely people will not be there. You don’t have to do any crazy, hard, back-breaking labor, but do the small pesky stuff like weeding or painting a park bench. There are tons of community gardens that need a little help and parks that are all community – or volunteer – run. Pachetti Dog Park in Seaside can probably use a little sweeping and Communities for Sustainable Monterey County can use a helping hand with any number of their garden beds tucked away in different neighborhoods (sustainablemontereycounty.org) so they’re ready for peak season.
LAUGH: along with your favorite city councilPerson or police chief.
If you can do this literally, we applaud you for having such good rapport with your community leaders. What we’re actually suggesting is that you turn your gaze away from intense dramas and instead tune into some beloved lighthearted comedies that center around community building and civic engagement like Brooklyn 99 or Parks and Rec. While it may be easier to log in to Twitter and find dark humor in some mainstream news, we’re guessing it’s not the healthiest way to view real life at the moment. Go pick up some trash with Councilwoman Leslie Knope or experience the witness protection program in Florida with Officer Jake Peralta and Captain Raymond Holt. It’s good for the soul.
CREATE: a publicly viewable piece of art.
Whether it’s a sign placed on your window, a chalk mural in your driveway, a wood sculpture camouflaged in the thick of your garden or a series of fairy gardens on your fence, publicly viewable art adds character to neighborhoods. Since we’re approaching nearly a year in lockdown, it’s natural to be fatigued with the daily task of trying to take care of ourselves and our immediate company. Making publicly viewable art can be an exercise in perspective – adding a touch of color and creativity for someone else other than yourself and your household. It’s easy to forget that while we’re generally sequestered in our homes, our neighbors are likely enduring the same. Cheer them up and give them something new to look at on their daily walks.
