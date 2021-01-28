To Do 01.28.21

READ ALOUD: the works of local poets.
We’re not just riding this train because of Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman’s performance, although she did inspire a great deal of this To-Do List. Poetry forces you to look at all the elements on the page. When was the last time you looked at 280 characters and wondered about the intention of the commas? Nobody speaks in poetry in the day-to-day, they speak for efficiency. Poetry has its own pace, its own reason to exist and doesn’t need to communicate a point A or point B. You can, of course, fill your library with various compilations of local poetry legend Robinson Jeffers, who lived in Carmel from 1914-1962. Or you can opt for newer works like poet Rachelle Escamilla’s Imaginary Animal. For those who want a steady stream of local poetry, 831anthology (instagram.com/831anthology) frequently posts the work of poets from Monterey, Santa Cruz, Watsonville and Salinas.
INTRODUCE: younger generations to poetry.
Just as kids begin reading Goodnight Moon and then gradually work their way up to the works of Judy Blume, there’s an equivalent in the world of poetry. Most early-age children’s books already are poetry or make use of the literary elements of poetry (think Dr. Seuss). Broaden a young kid’s literary palate starting with books like Betsy Snyder’s Haiku Baby to move away from just rhyming poetry. Then move up to Shel Silverstein’s There’s A Light in the Attic or Where the Sidewalk Ends. Before you know it, they’ll be in high school trying to make sense of “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock” by T.S. Eliot.
ANALYZE: music as poetry.
When Bob Dylan won a Nobel Prize it sparked a debate in the arts and culture world about whether songwriting was poetry or not. We’re not going to give you a definitive answer, but we encourage you to find an answer yourself, if at all. If you’re into hip-hop or unique storytelling you can start with Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. The album famously won a Pulitzer Prize for music, the first non-jazz and non-classical album to win. It’s an autobiographical account of Lamar’s life in Compton that integrates parables. Heard it a million times? Try his 2015 album To Pimp A Butterfly. Take the analysis a step further and see if there is any poetry to be found in non-lyrical works. Guitarist William Coulter and violinist Edwin Huizinga, who make up the duo Fire and Grace, perform virtually from 6-7:30pm on Saturday, Jan. 30. They have an expansive range, from baroque to folk to Celtic. The show benefits nonprofit Palenke Arts (palenkearts.org).
