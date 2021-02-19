To Do 02.18.21

BRING: the outside in.
There’s nothing like the great outdoors to inspire awe and childlike wonder. Decorate your shelves with terrariums. Finding a see-through container is easy and cheap at local thrift stores, and so is filling them with greenery from local nurseries. Have enough house plants? Consider decorating with glow-in-the-dark star stickers, especially just a plain ceiling. They’re pretty much invisible during the day, but once it’s dark out and the lights are off, the artificial galaxy lights up above you.
COLOR: outside of the lines.
A 120-pack of Crayola crayons really does take one back to kindergarten. Find a preferred coloring instrument (no, they don’t have to be crayons), then get to creating, or begin filling in a coloring book. Coloring books aren’t just for kids; if you want something a little more complicated and grown-up, there are adult coloring books too, and even fancy velvet coloring books. Do you have these supplies in excess? Consider donating them to a nursing home or senior programs. Alliance on Aging periodically asks for supplies (allianceonaging.org).
BUILD: a fort.
Break out the Legos or Magnatiles, blocks aren’t just for kids – but if you have a few kiddos around, take a play break together and join in to build something. Stimulate your mind in three dimensions instead of staring at screens and use your hands for something other than typing. Short on building blocks? Make a pillow fort. It’s cozy, and an acceptable adult-sized napping pod.
EXPERIMENT: in the kitchen.
Kitchen projects helps you refine tactile skills and sharpen your practical math, thanks to measuring and weighing. Plus the end result is edible. If you’re a single adult living by your lonesome, you get to add to your list of go-to meals so you can spice up your usual rotation. If you have kids, take this opportunity to teach them practical skills, like how to safely use a knife.
CHASE: the ice cream man.
Nothing says childhood quite like buying frozen treats. If you have a local paletero, turn off the background noise and listen for the tinkling bells. Once they’re in earshot, dig in your coin jar and chase them down. If you unfortunately don’t have a neighborhood ice cream man (or woman), consider visiting an ice creamery like Helados La Yaquesita in Seaside or Revival in Monterey.
