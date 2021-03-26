To Do 03.25.21

FLOW: to New Choreography.
Speaking about being curious, SpectorDance has built an annual showcase with curiosity in mind: The Choreographers Showcase. There isn’t usually a prompt – although studio founder Fran Spector Atkins has created multidisciplinary works in response to environmental crisis, gang violence and other endemic societal issues in the past – but this year, choreographers informally answer the questions of what do dancers do without a live audience and without a conventional stage. Eight choreographers from a spectrum of dance disciplines perform on unconventional “stages.” The showcase happens virtually on Saturday, March 27 at 7:30pm and again on Sunday, March 28 at 3pm. A discussion follows each performance. Tickets begin at a pay-what-you-can rate of $5-$10, then $20 for adults, and $15 for military, children and seniors. Find out more at spectordance.org or by emailing franspector5@gmail.com.
COOK: Something New.
You don’t have to be a dancer, painter or writer to get creative in the kitchen. Everybody needs to eat. But some of us can use some guidance or perspective. You can learn from one of the best thanks to Everyone’s Harvest, which holds both seasonal and year-round farmers markets countywide. The nonprofit is teaming up with seasoned chef Eduardo Coronel of Rio Grill to lead a virtual demonstration. On Tuesday, March 30 at 4pm, Coronel goes on Zoom to help households rustle up a dish of horseradish-crusted rainbow trout. Undoubtedly, you’ll be able to find some of the ingredients at an Everyone’s Harvest farmers market near you. For a Zoom link, recipes, ingredient lists and more, visit everyonesharvest.org.
PHILOSOPHIZE: with Proust.
Personality quizzes are kind of cheesy if we’re talking about the BuzzFeed clickbait model. You answer some questions and then you know you’re in Gryffindor, or a “healer” or something else unhelpful. The Marcel Proust questionnaire, which you can find at thewritepractice.com/proust-questionnaire, however, doesn’t give you an answer. You answer the questions individually – a little like mini writing prompts – then retake/revise the questions. It’s an open-ended tool to get to know yourself. That can be fun when you’re in an existential crisis, but it can also be helpful for writers out there who need help empathizing with the fictional characters they want to create.
