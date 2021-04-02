To Do 04.01.21

SOLVE: a murder mystery.
No, we’re not telling you to go out and actually solve a cold case. But there is a way you can play detective, thanks to playwright Michael Alvarez, who grew up in the Monterey and Salinas area and is currently a guest teacher at the Western Stage in Salinas. Alvarez directs the interactive virtual murder mystery Underneath the Freeways of Los Angeles: A Virtual Interactive Experience, written by Matthew Paul Olmos. Described as Chinatown meets Clue, the play itself is inspired by 1960s-era Los Angeles, particularly Hollenbeck Park, which at the time was newly divided due to a new highway interchange, displacing 15,000 residents of Boyle Heights. It will dive deep into questions about social issues (that we still face today) and is driven by audience participation. The plays happen over Zoom Fridays and Mondays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 4pm, beginning Friday April 2 and run through April 29. Tickets are $15-$25. More details about registration and scheduling can be found at echotheatercompany.com/underneath.
TOUR: a local artist’s studio.
The annual countywide Arts Habitat Artists Studio Tour has been pushed back. Until it actually happens in October, Arts Habitat is bringing the tour to you. Participants of the tour will have at least some of their work displayed at the Pacific Grove Art Center in the Tour Exhibition. It won’t be the same as seeing an artist in their element and in their own studio in person, but it can tide you over with a few curated pieces and maybe even get you excited enough to purchase a few for yourself. PGAC is located at 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove and the Tour Exhibition is viewable April 2-29, Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon-5pm and Sundays from noon-4pm. Call 375-2208 for more. To virtually view and buy artwork from the exhibition, visit mcarttour.org.
LAUGH: Out Loud.
There are plenty of ways to get some good laughs in, thanks to streaming. Ring in April Fools’ with re-runs of The Office (on Peacock TV) or Parks and Recreation on Netflix. Or catch up on newer comedies like Space Force (which has been renewed for another season) or Schitt’s Creek. Into more old-school comedy? NBC has all 46(!) seasons of Saturday Night Live including the very first episode, which aired back on Oct. 11, 1975. If you’re looking for some fresh comedic voices, try Quinta Brunson’s Black Lady Sketch Show on HBO or just peruse through the latest offering of Comedy Central’s Stand-Up, a reliable platform for up-and-coming comedians.
