To Do 04.22.21

CELEBRATE: Earth Day (and Arbor day).
Is it a coincidence that a day celebrating trees and a day celebrating the planet are so close together? Maybe. But either way, Sustainable Monterey County and city-specific offshoot Sustainable Del Rey Oaks are celebrating Earth Day (April 22) and Arbor Day (April 30) all in one go on Saturday, April 24 at their newly established Butterfly Garden in Del Rey Oaks located behind Church of the Oaks, 841 Rosita Road. The kid-friendly event runs from 10am-noon and includes tips on how to create a more Earth-friendly household, presentations on local flora and fauna, helpful information on water, photo opportunities with “butterflies” and “bees,” and a litter pickup (bring your own gloves!). The event also promises giveaways and donuts – so why not? All guests are required to be socially distant and wear a mask.
WATCH: a movie al fresco.
As the county moves from one tier to the next, it means new and evolving guidelines for entertainment venues. The outdoor Forest Theater in Carmel is now open and continues the tradition of showing open-air films. They’ll be screening The Wizard of Oz at 8pm on Saturday, April 24. Plan for increased safety measures – masks are required, staggered arrival times will be in effect (beginning at 6:30pm), only regional attendees will be allowed (within 120 miles), and there will be spaced-out seating. Additionally, only 100 tickets will be available, and must be purchased in advance; $20/adults, $10/children 17 and under. Tickets at (831) 622-0100 or pacrep.org.
EAT: outside.
The time has come to lay out the picnic blankets, assemble the charcuterie and cheese boards, and dig up the family recipe for egg salad. Enjoy the sun, fresh air and maybe a nice patch of grass at any open local park (they’re coming back, see more on p. 6) and enjoy outdoor dining in a different way. Of course, you can visit one of the many open local restaurants too. But for those still testing the waters of sit-down dining, consider Food Truck Fridays at the Monterey Fairgrounds. It happens every Friday from 4-7pm, located at 2004 Fairgrounds Road, Monterey. If you want to combine support for restaurants with a picnic, place a takeout order at your favorite restaurant or favorite charcuterie and cheese board makers (like Little Luna Cheeseboard, 831-915-6635, littlelunacheeseboards@gmail.com or the Meatery in Seaside, 831-656-8810, themeatery.us), and dine out at your favorite sunny spot – maybe your own porch.
