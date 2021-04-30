To Do 04.29.21

DRIVE IN: for a cause (and a movie).
While movie theaters are partially open, drive-in movies are making a comeback and local dog-centric nonprofit Max’s Helping Paws Foundation is capitalizing on the craze’s growing popularity. From Saturday, May 1 through May 8, the organization will hold its reimagined Paws for a Cause fundraiser, kicking things off with a drive-in movie at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, 2004 Fairgrounds Road, Monterey. The drive-in movie fundraiser begins on May 1 with a special screening of Grease. Gates are open from 4:30-5pm and the film rolls from 5-7pm. Tickets are $105 and pays for vehicle entry, a deluxe snack tote and a chance to win special prizes. There are other events like a silent auction, with details coming soon. Check the website for updates and details (maxshelpingpaws.org).
LISTEN: to writers.
There are several opportunities to experience authors and playwrights, starting with a virtual showing of three short plays from Eclectic Collective Productions. At 7pm on Friday-Saturday April 30-May 1 (and again at 7pm on May 7-8), experience the works of playwrights Janice Rocke, Nina Solomita and David Norum, who tackle big societal issues, including policing and sheltering the unsheltered. According to the collective, the three plays will be “woven together to tell the big story of marginalized people,” in a presentation they call Same as it Never Wasn’t. Find it streaming at bit.ly/sameasiteverwasnt. In lieu of admission – and sticking to the themes of their play – they’ll instead use the livestream as a way to raise funds for local nonprofits trying to find solutions to the problems highlighted. If you’re into sci-fi, tune in to Monterey Peninsula College’s Guests’ Author Series with novelist Becky Chambers. Chambers is a winner of the Hugo Award for her Wayfarers series. Her talk happens from 7-8pm on Wednesday, May 5. To register, email hmarchand@mpc.edu.
CELEBRATE: a reopening and Cinco De Mayo.
In the Before Times, Salinas Sports Complex had a Cinco de Mayo festival, which all but disappeared during the pandemic. It’s been a long time coming, but it’s back – at least in a sense. The Sports Complex is officially reopening on Cinco de Mayo, perhaps not with an official festival but for the first-ever Salinas Food Truck round-up, from 4-10pm on Wednesday, May 5. There’s no admission fee, but definitely bring a few bucks to sample beer, tortas, tacos, hot dogs and more. Did we mention there will be live music? Follow fan favorite Tortas Al 100 on Instagram (instagram.com/tortasal100) for updates and details.
