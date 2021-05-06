To Do 05.06.21

MEET: the Champions of the Arts.
Without fail, the Arts Council for Monterey County has been recognizing and supporting the movers and shakers of the local art world. All of that comes to a head annually with their Champions of the Arts Gala, which goes virtual this year at 6pm Thursday, May 6. The Arts Council promises an evening of performances, a silent auction and more. Expect appearances from sculptor Richard MacDonald, composer Alan Silvestri, jazz musician Kyle Eastwood and local favorite G. Love, to name just a few. While the viewing is free, this gala doubles as a fundraiser for Arts Council programs for vulnerable and isolated populations like seniors, veterans and students. For registration, visit arts4mc.org/champions.
BUY: from local makers.
The Shop, located at 1271 Tenth St. in Monterey, isn’t just a shop that supports local artists. According to one of their T-shirts printed by co-founder Chris Powers, The Shop is “supported by local artists.” The cornerstone of up-and-coming entrepreneurship puts that all on display during a pop-up from 11am-3pm on Saturday, May 8 (just in time to grab some last-minute Mother’s Day gifts). Browse original prints, clothing, art and candles made by local artisans, and pick up treats from the businesses cooking up their goods in The Shop’s kitchen. Prefer DIY-ing? Reserve a spot in a May 7 candle-making workshop led by candlemaker Johnny Wicks ($55). More at theshopmonterey.com.
LISTEN: to spoken word.
If you haven’t caught on to the resurging love for spoken word poetry, let Monterey Bay Poetry Consortium be your guide. Their whole thing is bringing the expertise and works of poets to local audiences. The next virtual gathering features the poetry of Marc Zegans and Samuel Salerno. Both have published books of poetry, and Zegans has recorded two spoken word albums. The virtual display happens 2pm Sunday, May 9. Email jfellguth@sbcglobal.net by 5pm on Saturday, May 8 for log-in details.
BE NICE: to your mama.
Whether you choose to send her a bouquet of flowers or make a card, your mother – whoever that is to you – deserves a little love on Mother’s Day, May 9. If you’re both fully vaccinated consider an in-person meeting, perhaps share a picnic in the park or treat them to brunch. If gifting isn’t your thing, call her. You know she’s always going on about that anyway. Catch up on her life and get to know her a little better; not every holiday means going out to buy a gift.
