To Do 05.13.21

PLAN: A visit to your favorite local museums.
They’re back and ready for visitors. We’re talking about the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Steinbeck Center, Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History, Monterey Museum of Art and others. We’ve missed them so, and they’ve missed us. The homes of our shared cultural and artistic heritage have taken careful steps and implemented everything from reservation systems and sanitation stations to timed tickets and re-designed exhibits so they can safely reopen. Before you go, read up on changes, so you know what’s required as a guest and how to get in line virtually. Their staff have thought long and hard about how to keep everyone safe. Visit their respective websites or call their respective phone numbers to see what’s new in health restrictions (and exhibitions!) so you can come prepared, curious and safe.
DONATE: your tiny art.
Pacific Grove Art Center is looking to raise some money and they need your help (and in time, your money too). The nonprofit art gallery is asking artists to submit original works of art for their Tiny Treasures show. A maximum of three pieces can be submitted and must be no larger than 8 by 10 inches (including the frame), and not exceed 7 inches in depth. Each piece must be ready to hang on the wall during the show (and reopening), scheduled (tentatively) for Friday, July 2 from 7-9pm at PGAC, located at 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. Every work of art will be displayed with a voting box where viewers can deposit purchased raffle tickets, and at the end of the show, one winning ticket will be drawn per piece to see who takes it home. PGAC will be ready to receive donations from Wednesday through Saturday (noon-5pm) and Sundays (noon-4pm) from now until June 24.
READ: local books.
If you haven’t already the works of John Steinbeck or Robinson Jeffers, of course you should pick up one or two books by these giants. But there are some new releases to look forward to, including former Salinas Californian writer and entrepreneur Amy Wu’s latest work, From Farms to Incubators: Women Innovators Revolutionizing How Our Food Is Grown, which dropped on May 4. Not into reading anything too heavy? Try prolific photographer and graphic designer Jerry Takigawa’s new photo book, Balancing Cultures, featuring artifacts and family heirlooms photographed in his signature photo collage style. Looking for poetry? Try Daniel Summerhill’s Divine, Divine, Divine, or the anthology Ink Knows No Borders, a collection of poems from many different poets, edited by local poet Patrice Vecchione.
