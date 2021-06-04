To Do 06.03.21

EAT: brunch (and attend a show).
Monterey’s favorite little alternative theater is back, thanks to a new business model. Paper Wing Theatre has taken to serving meals with their performances at their new Monterey location, 711 Cannery Row, Suite I. Even the name is new: Paper Wing Theatre & Supper Club. They’re now taking reservations for a brunch and magic show by Magic Man Miguel on Sunday, June 6 with seatings at 10am, noon and 2pm. Keep your eye on the calendar, because the theater is getting heavily involved with the brunch schedule, and upcoming Sundays will include some of Los Angeles and the Bay Area’s best drag queens in the Diamond Drag Show brunch (June 13, 20, 27, at 10am and 1:30pm). Pricing varies; details and reservations at paperwing.com.
REACQUAINT: yourself with your city.
Maybe you overlooked it while cooped up at home, but your city has been chugging along with various construction projects or continuing cultural or recreational excursions in your absence. If you’re in Monterey, consider getting to know the history via Tim Thomas. On Sunday, June 6 from 10am-noon, the local historian leads another round of Wharf Walks. Make a reservation by calling (831) 521-3304 or emailing timsardine@yahoo.com; $20 for adults, $15 for ages 10-15 (no kids under 10). You can also take your own tour in Seaside to see the shiny new roads, bike lanes and ADA sidewalk accommodations – walk or bike the new pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, you paid for it. In Salinas, take a stroll through a remade Oldtown streetscape and gaze upon the new old-timey arch. Things have changed since you’ve been away, and change can be a great thing.
PRE-GAME: with fancy cocktails.
Time for a toast to a terrible 2020 and a much brighter future ahead. The restaurants and bar industry is hanging on, and you can make a special occasion out of reopening. Wear real clothes (masks still required). There are beer gardens, such as Fieldwork and Alvarado Street Brewery in Monterey or XL Public House in Salinas; Seaside’s Other Brother Beer Co. offers a rotating list of snacks and breads (thanks to the microbakery Ad Astra) and nearby in Sand City, Post No Bills offers tons of variety. If you want to enjoy poetry, music and a tasting menu with your cocktail, consider dropping by Pearl Hour in Monterey where you can sip on seasonal cocktails and periodically enjoy bites from vendors like P.G.’s Wild Fish or roaming barbecue temple Casa De Humo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.