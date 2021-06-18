To Do 06.17.21

ACQUAINT: yourself with JunEteenth.
June 19, also known as Juneteenth, is a celebration of when the last enslaved people in the United States were informed of their freedom – fully two years after it had been granted. Widely celebrated in the South, it’s beginning to take root as a local tradition too. There are several opportunities to celebrate this holiday near you, while learning the history. An inaugural Salinas Juneteenth event happens from 1-4pm, Saturday, June 19, with free, family-friendly programming. It happens at the Salinas Sports Complex (1034 N. Main St., Salinas), complete with food, vendors, live music and more. Go to salinasjuneteenth.wordpress.com for more information. The Black Caucus hosts a free and open-to-all Jubilee celebration starting at 1pm on June 19 at Laguna Grande Park in Seaside, with music, food and information on Black history. The newly formed Juneteenth Coalition hosts several events over five days. It already started with a June 16 gathering at the Outdoor Forest Theater, which celebrated work by Black artists. Other events extend until June 20; more at juneteenthcoalition.org.
ADMIRE: all the fancy cars.
Rock ‘n’ roll and classic cars go together like… we couldn’t find a good analogy, but the mashup does work for the return of Rock ‘n’ Rod. The festivities kick off with a Sock Hop complete with live music, a costume contest, auction and dancing from 4:45-10pm on Friday, June 18, at Monterey County Fairgrounds (2004 Fairground Road, Monterey). The following day, Saturday, June 19, is the car show at Custom House Plaza in Monterey, which will show off upwards of 150 pre-1975 car models. Admission is free.
LISTEN: to youth-made music.
Yes, it’s back. Live music. Better yet, live orchestral type performances are back. Support the future of the musical arts at 3pm Sunday, June 20 at the Youth Music Monterey County spring concert. You can listen online or in person at Hidden Valley (104 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley). Apart from a lineup of Bizet and Mozart, the students will also play two pieces from two living African American composers – Nkeiru Okoye’s “Voices Shouting Out” and Kevin Day’s “Lightspeed.” RSVP to either the virtual YouTube stream or in-person event at youthmusicmonterey.org.
