To Do 06.24.21

LISTEN: to live music.
Whether you’re in the mood for original works by singer-songwriters, jazz duets, instrumental lounge music or something else, there are plenty of ways to enjoy live music in a way as close to normal as possible nowadays. Puma Road’s Portola Plaza tasting room has a whole slate lined up through the month of June, including John Vicino playing on June 25 and Linda Arceo on June 26. Performances are from 5-7pm. If you’re looking to splurge for an experience, boutique concert organizer FolkYeah brings master of chamber pop and lover of avant-garde music videos, Perfume Genius, to Henry Miller Memorial Library in Big Sur. Packages (all tickets are sold in packages to encourage carpooling) range from $330-$660. While the June 25 show is sold out, June 24 slots are still up for grabs. Gates open at 6:30pm and the show starts at 7:30pm. Tickets at folkyeah.com.
EXPRESS: yourself in creative ways.
Monterey Peninsula, Salinas Valley, Santa Cruz and Pajaro Valley Pride are teaming together on Thursday, June 24 for a multi-county (and still virtual) Pride celebration. Dubbed Connected in Pride 2.0, local leaders, allies – and everyone – are invited to show their support and dawn their brightest colors in celebrating Pride. A schedule has yet to be posted (as of the Weekly’s deadline); stay tuned for details at instagram.com/montereypride. Want a turn on the proverbial mic? Palenke Voices (a collaboration with Palenke Arts and The Epicenter) is back in action at 1713 Broadway Ave. in Seaside. The free open mic happens Friday, June 25 at 6:30pm and centers the voices of youth, people of color and LGBTQ+ community members.
BROWSE: the marketplace.
With the news that Alvarado Street’s Tuesday farmers market is back, artisan markets seem to be the name of the game and everyone wants in. The enthusiasm doesn’t stop at produce. Tejido Collective (13 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel) partners with Velveteen Tangerine in launching a new market series simply called The Collective. It features knits, jewelry, zero-waste essentials and more. Find them at Teijdo Collective the last Saturday of every month, or, in this case, June 26 from 11am-5pm. Franklin Street Collaborative is also launching a summer series, pairing lifestyle goods, sweet treats and beverages Tuesdays (4-7pm) and Saturdays (11am-2pm) until June 29. Go to franklinstreetcollaborative.com for more information.
