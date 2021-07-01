To Do 07.01.21

BREAK OUT: the red, white and blue.
Public displays of affection for Fourth of July are making a steady comeback. Monterey is bringing some elements of celebrations from years past, like their pancake breakfast benefit from 8-11am ($12.50, supporting MY Museum and the Fire Department) but nixing the parade. I know, I know – that was the best part. After that, you can go to the festively decorated Fisherman’s Wharf and have a photo op or stare at the towering stilt walkers. The city of Greenfield hosts a free fireworks show at dusk, plus vendors, kid-friendly activities and a cookout from 5-9:30pm at Patriot Park (at Oak Avenue and 13th Street; details at greenfieldartscenter.org). Early in the day, from 11am-3pm, Pacific Grove celebrates with live music, complementary T-shirts and a ceremonial reading of the Declaration of Independence (pacificgrove.org). If you’re celebrating at home, remember it’s fire season. If your city allows fireworks or you’re thinking of firing up the barbecue, take proper precautions.
LOOK: forward to First Fridays.
First Fridays are some of the best monthly happenings in our cities’ downtowns, and they’re coming back. Oldtown Salinas will once again have an art-focused event from 5-8pm on July 2. Peruse the shops and galleries on and surrounding Main Street, and pop into shops with live musical entertainment (salinascitycenter.com). Then there’s First Fridays on Lighthouse Avenue Pacific Grove. The famous green flags are a sign that the small business in downtown P.G. are up and running. Drop in at Phill’s Barber Shop to hear some live jams or admire the art at Hauk Fine Arts or Pacific Grove Art Center.
SUPPORT: Re-opening businesses and public programs.
After months of restrictions, businesses are opening, with some slowly phasing their operations and employees for a brave new world. Mark your calendars and follow your favorite businesses on social media as they staff up and increase offerings. Look for season openings at your local theater companies like the Western Stage (westernstage.com), Pacific Repertory (pacrep.org) and Paper Wing (paperwing.com). You can buy tickets early at your favorite local venues like Golden State Theatre (goldenstatetheatre.com). Get involved in your libraries – Monterey Public Library has some discussions to look forward to (monterey.org/library). Just stay patient and flexible as businesses and public programs shift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.