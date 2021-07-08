To Do 07.08.21

SCREAM: For ice cream.
There are so many ways to celebrate National Ice Cream Day in the county. The kings of celebrating obscure dessert-related holidays, Café Carmel, will celebrate National Ice Cream Month with a special promotion: buy 10 ice cream cones (selecting from a variety of Marianne’s flavors) and the 11th one is free, for the entire month of July. They’re also celebrating Sugar Cookie Day on July 9 and Cheesecake Day on July 30. For something a little more local, grab a scoop or a pint at Revival in Monterey. If you’re in Seaside, La Yaquesita has handmade (off-site in Salinas) paletas (popsicles) on offer, in punchy flavors like passionfruit and pineapple. If you’re in Gonzales, the Pacheco Water Store makes their paletas – in dozens of flavors – on-site.
NERD OUT: at the arcade.
There are two excuses to save your quarters in the month of July. On July 8, it’s Video Games Day and on July 13 it’s Embrace your Geekness Day. Sure, both days celebrate actual video games that you play in your home on a screen, but after 2020, we can all take a break from our monitors. Arcade games are video game adjacent – giving the same competitive adrenaline rush, without the detrimental effects of staring at a screen all day. Get your game on with a classic game of pinball and some beers at Lynn’s Arcade at 1760 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. To play (sans beer) it’s $15 per adult and $10 for kids. Round1, located in Salinas’ Northridge Mall, comes in close with a variety of games, from 1978’s Space Invaders to a more modern 2017 Wallking Dead virtual shooting game (really though, it’s like NES’ Duck Hunt with zombies).
CURE: Loneliness.
Probably the sweetest odd holiday is Cheer Up the Lonely Day, which this year may seem especially apt, since 2020 forced many people into isolation. Take a friend or parent you haven’t seen in months to lunch, or go on a walk. Or get a little assistance lifting your loved ones’ spirits with live music. The 6th Annual Jazz and Desserts at the Carmel Presbyterian Church, Ocean and Junipero, Carmel, features the sax stylings of Tony Bolivar and friends from 7-8:30pm on Friday, July 9. It’s free, but donations are being accepted to help the hungry. Register at bit.ly/CPCJazzDessert. Speaking of live music, Coffee Bank (at 26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Suite B-3, Carmel) welcomes funky foursome Wrockinfoose to their patio. It’s $20 to see the show, from 7-10pm on Saturday, July 10. Buy tickets at bit.ly/CBWrockinfoose.
