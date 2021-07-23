To Do 07.22.21

Celebrate: the artichoke.
Yes, that strange, cumbersome-to-eat vegetable has a two-day festival dedicated to all its tastiness that has been celebrated for over 60 years. The Artichoke Festival will have cooking demos; an artichoke-eating contest (this is a fair, after all); artichoke treats; musical entertainment by favorites like the Chicano All Stars; and a car show for good measure. The festival happens at the Monterey County Fairgrounds (2004 Fairground Road, Monterey) from 10am-7pm on July 24 and 10am-5pm on July 25. Tickets start at $5 for children with group rates available (artichokefestival.org). (More on p. 27.)
Muster and Barbecue: With Big Sur Fire.
Big Sur Fire could use some love and support, so they’re bringing back their annual Muster and BBQ benefit. Come by Pfeiffer Big Sur Sate Park on Saturday, July 24 from noon-3pm for some barbecue and live music from Hot Box Harry. More at bigsurfire.org or via email (info@bigsurfire.org). Tickets are $6 for ages 12 and under and $12 for adults. All proceeds go to nonprofit Big Sur Fire.
Re-imagine: stage presence.
The pandemic inspired a lot of experimentation with how and where to perform, and luckily there’s still momentum to transform and create new venue spaces. Other Brother Beer Co. (877 Broadway Ave., Seaside) is testing the waters with live music on their back patio starting with Intimate Stares and Pablo. It’s a free, all-ages show from 7-10pm on Saturday, July 24.
Immerse: yourself in more dancing.
Sunset Center (Ninth and San Carlos, Carmel) is also back in action, drawing their metaphorical curtains for the Carmel Dance Festival. The three-day festival is courtesy of PARA.MAR Dance Theatre and runs from Friday-Sunday July 23-25 with multiple opportunities to watch performances and engage in some dance classes yourself. (For details, visit sunsetcenter.org.) Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes is returning to local stages with Sevilla-born musician Diego Ammador Jr. The duo make stops at the Big Sur Grange (Highway 1 at Juan Higuera Creek, Big Sur) from 7:30-9pm on Friday, July 23 and at the Oldemeyer Center in Seaside (986 Hilby Ave., Seaside) from 8-9:30pm on Saturday, July 24. Her newest works are packaged as Flores de Flamenco en Vivo, traditional musical forms that play on contemporary themes. (For details, go to savannahf.com.)
