To Do 08.05.21

It’s officially Car Week – a bit of a misnomer since the event lasts ten days. I know some locals have nicknamed it “hell week;” others get giddy with excitement over the prospect of flashy cars and flashier events.
At a July 27 media roundtable hosted by the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau which included a bunch of local events folks, there was hope that this year’s Car Week signals good things to come, whether we like the actual premise of the event or not. MCCVB officials estimate the 2021 Car Week is going to look as good as 2019 in terms of economic impact.
The year off has also resulted in some serious conversations about tourism’s negative impacts and how best to mitigate those when the local economy relies so heavily on it. I was heartened to see event organizers and MCCVB encouraging people to do small sustainable things, like bring their own water bottles, opt out of using plastic straws and practice energy efficiency.
It’s a balancing act to live with tourism. But there are reasons to be excited that regional powers that be are trying to bring out all the benefits of this industry, while also mitigating some of the challenges. – Marielle Argueza
PARTAKE or AVOID: Car Week.
Whether you’re into it or not, the reality is that Car Week is an annual thing. The visitor’s bureau and the county have beefed up their resources for both camps, creating interactive maps and text alerts that are easy and accessible. Events last from Aug. 5-15. Festivities kick off with Concours at Pasadera on Thursday, Aug. 5. The popular parade of classic cars happens on the next day on Monterey’s Alvarado Street with the Monterey Car Week Kickoff. It’s bookended by the crowning glory of Car Week, Concours d’Elegance in Pebble Beach on Sunday, Aug. 15. If this means nothing to you but more traffic on the roads, it’s worthwhile to keep up with goings on anyway, so you can plan ahead. Go to seemonterey.com to find interactive maps or text “CARWEEK” to 888777 to get updates on traffic and safety straight to your phone.
BE: One with the community.
There are plenty of other ways to celebrate the region this week. Carmel Valley Fiesta, which includes a barbecue, live entertainment, a dog show and more at Garland Ranch, runs from Friday, Aug. 5-Sunday, Aug. 7. All proceeds made from the vendors go toward Carmel Valley Kiwanis, who put that money into scholarships for local students. Visit cvkclub.org for more. Then the Salinas Valley Food and Wine Festival descends on Oldtown, providing attendees with local wine and food, plus live entertainment courtesy of the Money Band. Tickets are $55 in advance, or $65 day of. Visit salinasvalleyfoodandwine.com for details. Or keep things small and head to the Pacific Grove First Friday Art Walk (Lighthouse Avenue and surrounding streets) on Aug. 6 from 6-9pm. More at facebook.com/1stFridayPacificGrove.
GIVE: A standing ovation.
Stage productions are returning, with theater companies and groups once again showing the diverse array of the dramatic arts. From Aug. 6-Sept. 19 PacRep taps into all the emotional wisdom and comedy of DreamWorks’ Shrek at the Outdoor Forest Theater (Santa Rita and Mountain View, Carmel, pacrep.org). The Western Stage in Salinas (411 Central Ave., Salinas), meanwhile, dives deep into the psychology of a Simpsons character with Mr. Burns, a post-electric play (westernstage.com/mrburns). It runs through Aug. 15. On the small stage in the woods, Henry Miller Library hosts the acrobatics, fire spinning and dance stylings of BiG SuRCuS’ Cauldron Cabaret on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $50-$450. Visit henrymiller.org for more information.
