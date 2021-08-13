To Do 08.12.21

EXPLORE: a flea market.
You’ve seen it before a million times on those travel shows: The host lands in a new city and immediately heads to the nearest open-air market – be it a farmers market, a night-market or street-food fair. It’s a good starting point if you want to get a feel for the people and products of an area. If said travel host landed in Monterey County, they’d have plenty of starting points. There’s a food truck night with a variety of produce and wares vendors at the Salinas Sports Complex (1034 N. Main St., Salinas) every Wednesday night from 4-9pm. For something more novel, the Cannery Row Antique Mall (471 Wave St., Monterey) hosts a French flea market on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9am-4pm (canneryrowantiquemall.com). In South County, there’s a flea market at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds (625 Division St., King City). The $1 admission is a ticket to thrifting paradise, food trucks and more. It happens every Sunday from 7:30am-1pm (salinasvalleyfair.com).
LEARN: By doing.
There are plenty of ways to get creative this week. The Monterey Museum of Art is still holding Together Apart workshops led by Erin Lee Gafill, which are free and pre-recorded, meant to spark creativity with easy-to-source materials found around the house. The next one is on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 11am-noon (montereyart.org). Then beginning Monday, Aug. 16, Monterey GlassWorks will have a six-week class on the fundamentals of glassblowing and working with a kiln. Sign-ups and details at montereyglassworks.com. If working next to a hot oven doesn’t work for you, Slowfiber (517 A Hartnell St., Monterey) has textile workshops that range from hand-stitching classes to embroidery (slowfiber.com).
BRACE YOURSELF: For the return of the stage.
Real seasons of entertainment are already in full swing. Monterey History and Art Association (at Custom House Plaza, Monterey) has regularly scheduled shows as host to the Monterey Magic Club (montereymagicclub.com). Paper Wing Theatre (711 Cannery Row, Monterey; paperwing.com) has Diamond Drag Show brunch. PacRep (pacrep.org) is performing Shrek the Musical at the Outdoor Forest Theater (Mountain View and Santa Rita, Carmel) and Julius Caesar is coming in September. Looking ahead, the Golden State Theatre (goldenstatetheatre.com), Sunset Center (sunsetcenter.org) and Monterey Symphony (montereysymphony.org) also have live shows scheduled. Buy tickets early, and get excited.
