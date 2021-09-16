To Do 09.16.21

Rockin’ on
In case you didn’t think the pandemic aged you enough, try this: 2021 marks the 55-year anniversary of The Beach Boys hit “Good Vibrations,” an anthem of a more carefree time when the apocalypse didn’t feel like it was just around the corner. (Wouldn’t it be nice if there were time machines?) The iconic band, now led by Mike Love, swings into Golden State Theatre this week to share some of those good vibes with the 831. [DS]
7:30pm (doors 6:30pm) Thursday, Sept. 16. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $59-$99. goldenstatetheatre.com/event/the-beach-boys.
Speak up
My first brush with public speaking, as far as I can recall, was in eighth grade when each member of my class was tasked with giving a solo presentation, in front of the rest of the class, on a topic of our choosing. I decided to talk about seed saving. Topic notwithstanding, I’m grateful for this early exposure to speaking in front of a group. It’s not always easy to do, but practice really does make a difference. If you want to brush up on public speaking you can join the Naval Postgraduate School’s Toastmasters Club (a local edition of the international nonprofit), which is holding a special Zoom event during the NPS open house. The theme is Wacky September 2021 – members will give one – to two-minute speeches on a topic that falls into that theme. And oh, what a rich theme it is. [TCL]
Noon-1:15pm Friday, Sept. 17. Free. Call 233-0835 or email Kylewilliams451@comcast.net for more information.
Pickup team
Save Our Shores, a local nonprofit dedicated to keeping Monterey Bay and its shoreline clean for animals and people, is hosting its annual beach cleanup at 19 locations across the county’s coast, from Garrapata State Beach to north of Moss Landing. Check-in time at the various locations is 8:45am-9am, and the cleanup lasts until noon. While many hands make light work, there’s lighter fare afterward, with a comedy event from 1-3pm at 523 Hartnell St. in Monterey, with comedy, craft beer and prizes (event limited to first 100 attendees). Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own gloves, buckets and trash grabbers (gloves and bags will be provided, if you don’t have supplies). Registration for all locations can be done online. [DS]
9am-noon Saturday, Sep. 18. Various locations. Free. saveourshores.org/coastal-cleanup.
Pumpkin time
“It’s a beautiful setting,” says nationally recognized glass artist Nick Leonoff, the founder of the Glass Pumpkin Patch of Carmel. “What makes it special is that here, at my studio, you can see maybe a couple dozen pumpkins. There, they have a couple thousand of them. It’s a spectacle.” The Pumpkin Patch – which features artistic glass pumpkins, not real edible/carveable pumpkins – returns live and in-person after going virtual last year. Hand-blown glass pumpkins are created by award-winning artists, and proceeds from this event support MEarth’s ninth annual fall fundraiser for hands-on environmental education programs. (See more on p. 29.) [AP]
10am-5pm Saturday, Sept. 18 and 10am-4pm on Sunday, Sept. 19. Hilton Bialek Habitat, 4380 Carmel Valley Road. Free. 624-1032, MEarthCarmel.org.
Seaside studio tour
Making its pandemic debut, the Seaside Studio Tour returns for its 14th year after taking 2020 off. A chance for locals to see what their resident artists are up to and how they work, the studio tour opens up to the public the home studios of 14 Seaside artists, mostly concentrated in the northeast corner of town. Artists from a range of mediums will be featured, including painting, photography, sculpture and more. Attendees will have a chance to meet the artists, see them in action and, if they wish, purchase work directly from the studios. [CN]
11am-5pm Saturday, Sept. 18. Locations around Seaside. Free. Pick up a brochure and start at 1460 Ord Grove Ave. 394-0754, facebook.com/SeasideArtistsAssociation.
Goat yoga
Carprine vinyasa is definitely a thing, although it’s probably better known as goat yoga. (“Carprine”, meaning relating to goats; “vinyasa”, a style of yoga that strings poses together.) It started as a happy accident in 2016 on a farm in Oregon and it spread quickly in popularity, including to Carmel Valley where you can do a cat pose with a cute, cuddly goat by your side (or on top of your back). Carmel Valley Goats & Yoga teaches classes in a beautiful natural setting among the oaks with their goats as animal therapy assistants. These smart and social animals help participants relax and enjoy moments of zen. Besides getting a good workout, you might even experience the joy of a spontaneous goat hug. [PM]
1pm Saturday, Sept. 18. El Ranchito de Carmel, Los Robles Road, Carmel Valley. $40. cvgoatsyoga.com/classes.
Carmel is dancing
Ballare Carmel Artistic Director Lilian Barbeito is bringing world-class contemporary dance to the Monterey Peninsula, launching a dance ensemble to provide work for dancers from all over the world. “They all are starting to arrive,” Barbeito says on Sept. 9, in anticipation. “We have 20 dancers from all over the world – from Japan to Vancouver.” Two of them will dance a new duet by a Zurich-based choreographer Ihsan Rustem, with a set design by Mark Bear, at a launch party for this new dance troupe. A the launch party, the results of the two-week workshop will be presented to the public. (See more on p. 28.) [AP]
6:30pm Saturday, Sept. 18. Hidden Valley Music Seminars, 104 W.Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. $25. 659-3115, carmeldancefestival.org/ballarecarmel.
Sol Sundaze with DJ Colette
Think of a DJ with thumping house beats, and you’re only partway to getting the vibe that DJ Colette imparts. Think of a melodic voice that belongs in pop songs written to become instant classics, you’re similarly just partway there. This Chicago-born and bred artist made her sound in the city’s house scene of the ’90s, and she released her first single in 1995. She’s since become a serious musical triple threat as a DJ/vocalist/producer, and also relocated to LA where she’s made waves (including being named in the Los Angeles Times as best DJ) and in 2013, Billboard named her release When The Music’s Loud one of the 20 top albums of the year. This is a rare opportunity to see a big city DJ who’s making the trends right here in Salinas; bottle service and specialty cocktails are available. [SR]
Noon-7pm Sunday, Sept. 19. 201 Main, 201 Main St., Salinas. $25/balcony seating; $35/patio seating. 800-7573, 201complex.com.
Experimental
“Both Ways Will Take You There,” a new exhibit of prints, drawings and animation features individual and collaborative work by visual artist Sarah Klein and sound and visual artist David Kwan, reflecting their interests in experimental animation, visual music and serial processes across a range of media. The exhibition explores issues related to isolation, creative adaptation, novel ways to connect and a vision for the future. [AP]
12-4pm Wednesday through Saturday. Carl Cherry Center for the Arts, 4th and Guadalupe, Carmel. Free. 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org.
California love
When Karen Halverson was five, her mother took her on a three-month road trip from upstate New York to California. Later on, as a photographer, she decided to go back and look for the images she couldn’t erase from her memory. “Looking at the landscape, we see ourselves,” Halverson wrote in an opening statement for the exhibit of her photography inspired by a love of California landscape. “Each body of work calls for a different aesthetic and often a different camera format.” Experience her California aesthetic in this show. [AP]
