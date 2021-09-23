To Do 09.23.21

California Rodeo salinas
Polish your boots and dust your hat – the largest rodeo in California is back. After being canceled and postponed due to the pandemic, the California Rodeo Salinas is returning to town, offering all kinds of events for all kinds of audiences at all ages. Find Western performances, horse parades, a kids corral, races, bullfights and more over the course of the four-day event. Some events are free, others require tickets. [CJ]
Thursday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 26. Salinas Sports Complex, 1034 N. Main St., Salinas. To view the full schedule, visit carodeo.com/events. (800) 771-8807.
Sol Treasures Backyard Concert
Take a trip to South County to enjoy some country and pop tunes. Sol Treasures, an art and cultural center in King City, has discovered a pandemic sweet spot: showcasing good neighborhood vibes and intimate live settings with an outdoor stage, hosting concerts in its backyard. In addition to the music by Sweetwater Duo, attendees can view art by local artists. [CJ]
6-8pm Friday, Sept. 24. 519 Broadway St., King City. Free. 386-9809, soltreasures.com.
Reading Kierkegaard
You know a bookstore is good when it’s owned by its employees. Stephanie Spoko bought Old Capitol Books in 2017, along with another employee Ali Elfaki. She is also in charge of the reading group that is back in business since late August and is “feeling masochistic. Free and not ticketed. Just show up.” Masochistic or not, surely you have been feeling anxious lately and why would you feel anxious alone if you can be anxious with the master of anxiety – Søren Kierkegaard. Some claim there would be no existentialism and no phenomenology without him. This meeting of the store’s theory and philosophy reading group is called, “The Concept of Anxiety.” [AP]
7pm Friday, Sept. 24. Old Capitol Books, 482 Alvarado St., Monterey. Free. 747-1322, oldcapitolbooks.com.
Fall Market
Quite a lineup of local bands can be seen at Other Brother Beer Co.’s Fall Market, proving the era of live concerts is back and bringing five bands to fill five hours of fun: 13-year-old local singer songwriter phenomenon Katherine Lavin; a local musician who just released an album of pop-punk gems Adam Behan; local noise-pop band known as The Microclouds; “reverb drenched noisy garage surf” from a San Jose-based group called Outliars; and local longtime punks Psychos In Love. Beyond the music, expect local artisans selling their wares, and full-on street closure putting Seaside’s revamped downtown front and center. Fees will be donated to support local youth causes. [AP]
11am-5pm Saturday, Sept. 25. Other Brother Beer Co., 877 Broadway Ave. (and along Broadway), Seaside. 747-1106, fb.me/e/NH0yrlZx.
Ranch Roundup
Saddle up (at least metaphorically) and ride on over to the Carmel Valley Trail and Saddle Club this weekend to enjoy a show of top horsemen (and women) demonstrating their ranching skills. There will be roping, branding and an event called “ranch trail,” where a horse and its rider compete in an obstacle course of sorts. Winners will be awarded with prizes – and bragging rights. The event also includes food, wine and crafts, so you can truly make a day of it. [TCL]
Events start at 8am Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26. Carmel Valley Trail and Saddle Club, 85 East Garzas Road, Carmel Valley. Free. roundup.trailandsaddle.club.
Blue Zones Party
The Blue Zones Project, started in 2004, is an effort to pinpoint programs and amenities within communities that facilitate greater well-being and a longer lifespan. Monterey County is one of 15 U.S. Blue Zone Project communities, and Monterey Bay Moves, the local fitness and wellness outfit that offers group and private exercise classes and prioritizes sustainable living, has received a stamp of approval as a Blue Zones Project program. Now it’s time to celebrate. Monterey Bay Moves will be hosting a Blue Zones party where smoothies, raffles and games as well as mini yoga and Zumba classes will be on offer. [CN]
11am-1pm Sunday, Sept. 26. Marina Teen Center, 304 Hillcrest Ave., Marina. Free; RSVP required. bit.ly/MBMParty.
Hard-Bop Jazz
It’s a big jazz weekend on the Monterey Peninsula, with a range that appeals to all tastes, including experimental. Some of the iconic mid-century hard-bop sounds that instantly resonate as “jazz” to all ears comes to the River Inn for the restaurant’s tradition of Sunday afternoon music on the patio. Along Came Betty is known for its super-tight rhythm section – a must for a jazz quintet – and features musicians who each shine independently, but especially when they come together. The combo comprises Brian Stock on trumpet, Steve Uccello on bass, Biff Smith on piano, Paul Tarantino on sax and Patrick Tregenza on drums. [SR]
Noon-4pm Sunday, Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. River Inn, 46800 Highway 1, Big Sur. No cover. 667-2700, alongcamebetty.com.
Read Aloud
Before she became an author of young adult fiction, Sonia Antaki had a few different lives – as a professional singer, a financial analyst, a Broadway producer. Antaki also has a diverse ancestry; the Egyptian-born writer is of Swiss, British and Syro-Lebanese ancestry. So it’s no surprise that she gravitated to a character who has a struggle with her own identity. The main character in the first two books of Antaki’s trilogy is a 13-year-old Lakota girl named Red Dove who does not know her biological father, who is Anglo. But the second book, Tell Truth to Darkness, is not just a personal journey. Historical fiction set in the Dakota Territory in 1891, it is also about a violent struggle for indigenous survival during the United States’ westward expansion and propaganda designed to suppress a culture. Antaki says she doesn’t shy away from that heavy stuff and instead tackles it head-on, even for her young readers, ages 9-14. She signs the book this weekend. [SR]
3-4pm Sunday, Sept. 26. River House Books, 208 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. Free. 626-2665, soniaantaki.com.
Gospel Heritage
Things have been busy for the Monterey Peninsula Gospel Community Choir, celebrating September as Gospel Heritage Month. The choir director John Nash Jr., who usually travels, is in town the whole week and the choir performed at the Mike Marotta Sr. memorial statue unveiling at the Monterey Conference Center and at a member’s mother’s memorial. The real deal, though, is this annual concert in Seaside. Nash Jr. describes it as “highly energized gospel presented by stellar singers and Grammy Award-musicians.” The show features: Derrick Hall as songwriter and producer, Robyn Hodge-Williams & Co., Matthew Levy, Alfreda Lyons Campbell, Luis Lenzi on sax, Antoine Cameron on keyboards, Jordan Garnett on drums and Calvin Brown on bass. Seating is limited and masks are required. [AP]
5-6:30pm Sunday, Sept. 26, doors at 4:30pm. Greater Victory Temple, 1620 Broadway Ave., Seaside. Free; donations are welcomed. mpgcc.org.
Genealogy Research
Our ancestors would probably scratch their heads over today’s text messages. Even we get confused with the acronyms, unusual abbreviations and ambiguous emojis. The John Steinbeck Library Genealogy Work Group might not be able to help with figuring those texts out, but they are skilled at deciphering texts of old, specifically official records and family documents from centuries ago. Because so much of the population wasn’t writing in earlier centuries, spellings weren’t standardized until the 1870s. Handwriting styles have changed multiple times in the last 300 years and can prove difficult to read by today’s standards. Join the group virtually for its September meeting where the focus is on understanding the basics of writing styles and writing tools to aid participants in genealogical research. [PM]
6-7pm Tuesday, Sept. 28. Virtual event. Free. For information on how to register, contact Cathy at CathleenA@ci.salinas.ca.us.
Gardens are for Kids
One of the elements of my childhood that I am most grateful for is how much time I got to spend outside, in nature, with my imagination (and maybe a couple of cousins). Not every family has equal access to green spaces, but if you are lucky enough to have a garden and are interested in making it a place your kids can explore, then this workshop might be for you. The nonprofit Monterey Bay Master Gardeners will hold an online event focused on child-friendly gardens. “This class is not about making a kids garden,” organizers write in a statement. “It is about creating fun spaces for them in the garden so that they can learn to appreciate plants, birds, bugs, and growing food.” Master Gardener Anne Jensen (a mother of two) will lead the workshop. [TCL]
