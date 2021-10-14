To Do 10.14.21

Elevated Trick-or-Treating
Although trick-or-treating never quite loses its luster – what’s better than dressing up with your friends and going door-to-door to collect free candy? – social norms say we age out of it as teenagers. Luckily for us adults, the team at Valley Farms in Salinas recognizes our Pavlovian desire to be given free goodies in the fall. On Friday, Oct. 15, the dispensary hosts its Farm Fright event, where adults can come by the parking lot and trick-or-treat among a variety of cannabis vendors ready to hand out free goodies. The only thing that’s required is that you be 21 or older and purchase a $25 Farm Fright bag at Valley Farms or Del Rey Farms, which comes pre-packed with dispensary goods. [CN]
3-6pm, Friday, Oct. 15. Valley Farms, 1610 Moffett St. Suite A, Salinas. $25 purchase of Farm Fright bag required. 316-5207, enjoyvalleyfarms.com
Rusty Stuff
This “traveling junk show” has been touring California since its inception in 2011 and has frequented the Monterey County Fairgrounds in the past. Rusty Roots is back at the fairgrounds with its vintage, antique, handmade and “shabby chic” crafts and collections. Expect everything from jewelry and dream catchers to clothes, pottery and candles. They work with local vendors (who can apply online) to showcase various crafts or products. Experience the pleasure of browsing through used objects and finding something old when looking for something new. [AP]
3-8 pm Friday, Oct. 15 and 9am-3pm Saturday, Oct. 16. Monterey County Fair and Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. $5. 372-5863, montereycountyfair.com
Paint & Sip
Start with a blank canvas, add some paints, a glass of wine, maybe a friend or two plus an experienced art teacher and at the end of an evening you’ll walk away with your very own work of art as a reminder of the fun. That’s the idea behind Paint & Sip with ArtSocial 805, a traveling art studio. Nonprofit Sol Treasures in King City is hosting the painting session for the community as a getaway from the day-to-day responsibilities of work and home, says Program Manager Maria Turner. The monthly events are popular with friends on a girls night out, or couples on a date night. No experience necessary and all supplies are provided, as are the wine, beer, sparkling water and coffee. [PM]
6:30-8:30pm Friday, Oct. 15. Sol Treasures backyard, 519 Broadway St., King City. $45. 386-9809, soltreasures.com
Schoolhouse Rocking
ARIEL Theatrical is back with two weekends of Schoolhouse Rock Live Too!, ending a long hiatus for this nonprofit dedicated to artistic development of young people. “We are just excited to be back on the stage,” Executive Director Heather Kirk says. “We are willing to adjust to have performances despite challenges. We want to continue to serve the kids of Monterey County.” Here’s what to expect from the show: Nina and her wacky crew draw courage and inspiration from their favorite show, Schoolhouse Rock, as they try to save their failing restaurant. Soon, the catchy tunes and clever lyrics start bringing in the customers and, before they know it, everything comes together in “the Conjunction Junction Diner.” [AP]
7pm Fridays; 2pm and 7pm Saturdays Oct. 15-23. Karen Wilson Children’s Theatre, 320 Main St., Salinas. $9-$13. 775-0976, arieltheatrical.org
Show Your Pride
It’s always a good time to show your pride singularly, and after a long time apart, it’s an even better time to safely gather again in solidarity. Nonprofit Salinas Valley Pride Celebrations hosts its 11th annual Pride event. This year’s gathering is called “Aqui Estamos” (“we are here”) and is focused on celebrating the LGBTQ+ Latinx community in Monterey County. The event is outdoors and family-friendly. Expect music, drag performances, art, information booths and yes, lots to be proud of. [CJ]
Noon-4pm, Saturday Oct. 16. Central Park, 420 Central Ave., Salinas. Free. After-party happens from 8pm-1am at 201 Main, 201 Main St., Salinas. $10/after-party (can be waived). 229-2170, salinasvalleypride.com/pride.
Dance, Dance, Dance
Take it from me, as someone who loves to dance but isn’t exactly talented: Contra dancing is the way to go. It’s fun, active and easy – no need to remember complex steps or rhythms because it will all be called out for you, moment by moment. And here’s an opportunity to test out that theory: the Monterey Country Dance Community is back with its first in-person dance since the pandemic began. Proof of vaccination is required, and masks will be worn. [TCL]
7-9:30pm Saturday, Oct. 16. Monterey YMCA, 600 Camino El Estero, Monterey. $10. 373-4167, montereycontradance.org
Speak Out
Words can pack a punch even on the page. When performed at a microphone by poets and performers, they truly come alive. And for its return to in-person events, Palenke Arts delivers some high-energy wordsmiths in this music/spoken word lineup, titled “Word Up.” Hosted by CSU Monterey Bay professor/poet Daniel B. Summerhill, the evening features gospel singer/pianist Carlos Tottress and spoken word artist Jamey Williams, each with an interdisciplinary set that includes words and music rooted in the Black experience. Expect to be moved to attention – and to think closely about the power of your own words. As Williams says in one recorded performance: “Everyone’s mouth is a house… say anything that makes your head hot and your bones rattle with purpose… Speak. Be the loudest house during a block party.” [SR]
6-7:30pm Sunday, Oct. 17 Palenke Arts, 1713 Broadway Ave., Seaside. $25; proof of vaccination and masks required. palenkearts.org
My Name is
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and “A Week Without Violence” starts Oct. 17. One way to share the message is on the stage. The YWCA Monterey County presents the play My Name Is by retired law enforcement professional-turned-playwright David Norum. The play tells the true story of a local domestic violence survivor from the perspective of 17 women who were involved in different ways. The hope is to bring awareness to domestic violence in a unique and impactful way. It’s a tough topic, but there is hope. The survivor in the story will attend, and holds a Q&A session after the play. “Her message is filled with success and hope,” the organizers say. [AP]
6-9pm Tuesday, Oct. 19. Rodeo Room on the Rodeo Grounds, 1034 N. Main St., Salinas. $20. 422-8602, bwilson@ywcamc.org, tinyurl.com/mynameisplay.
Stark Industries
The nonprofit Monterey Bay DART (Drones, Automation and Robotics Technology) is hosting its 2021 symposium, a three-day event in partnership with local universities, research centers, the U.S. Navy and local technology companies to explore the future potential of cutting edge technologies being developed today. The morning panels and keynote speakers will be online between 9am and 12:30pm, and afternoon in-person events (proof of vaccination required) run from 2-5pm. Each day has a different theme – from defense to climate and agriculture. Outdoor, in-person events will be at different locations each day. This is your chance to see the future, flying just overhead with various demonstrations. [DS]
9am-12:30pm (online); 2-5pm (in-person) Tuesday, Oct. 19 through Thursday, Oct. 21. Various locations. $35-$1,000/person. 290-0772, montereybaydart.org/2021-dart-symposium.
Tiger Tourney
For its 23rd annual golf classic, the Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce chose the hottest new course on the coast: The Hay, a nine-hole short course at Pebble Beach that was originally designed by Peter Hay in 1957, and redesigned by Tiger Woods in 2021. It includes an exact replica of the famous No. 7 hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links, and the longest distance from tee to cup on the course is 106 yards. “It’s a nine-hole short course, so it can engage more people,” says Monica Lal, interim CEO of the chamber. [DS]
