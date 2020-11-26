To Do 11.26.20

EXPLORE: Your Neighborhood.
Small businesses in your city might be in malls, but more likely they’re tucked away on a local street. Explore the small streets instead of hitting big box stores when you’re making your gift list. They might inspire you to think about the finer points of the gift receiver’s personality. If you live in Seaside or Salinas, you may notice windows with imported cowboy boots or traditional Mexican clothing on display, perfect for the world travelers among your loved ones. If you live in Monterey, pop into one of the many antique shops, like the Cannery Row Antique Mall, to find one-of-a-kind items like cigar boxes or cameras for the collectors in your life.
REDEFINE: Souvenirs.
Look, there are only so many Pebble Beach fleece pullovers and otter keychains your non-Monterey County-based family can stand for Christmas. To get them something truly unique, buy something that was handmade in small batches by local artisans. Consider gifting items like handmade candles from Johnny Wicks or unique wall art by a local painter like Scott Jacobs. Or buy a handmade infinity scarf and send it with a hand-drawn Christmas card from Lilify. The list is endless.
INDULGE: In the County’s Bounty.
The nickname “Salad Bowl of the World” was earned, not given. And from the fields, forests and sometimes even backyards of Monterey County, lots of handmade edible goodies are conjured. Try elderberry syrup from Carmel Berry Company; wines from Hahn, Bernardus, Lepe Cellars, Scheid and more; or jams from Happy Girl Kitchen. For sweet stocking stuffers, Lula’s Chocolates comes in a variety of sizes, or try treats from The Ginger People in Marina. While we’re on food, local restaurants are bracing for winter – any chance of rain could mean the outdoor dining experience they are relying on will drastically impact revenue. Kindness Monterey offers gift cards to restaurants to help them stay a float; buy them now, use them later on a sunny day.
MAKE: At Least One Gift.
Slow crafts are making a comeback thanks to sheltering in place. Put your newfound skills to use and commit to producing at least one handmade gift. It could be as simple as putting your sourdough starter to the test and baking a few loaves for your neighbor (see story, p. 22), as intricate as knitting a blanket or making special ink prints for your holiday cards. Maybe all you have is good handwriting: Stock up on nice pens and handwrite your cards.
DONATE: to Those in Need.
Is this our weekly reminder that Monterey County Gives! is worth your hard-earned cash? Yes, it is. Why? Because many of the issues you may care about are already being done by the 162 nonprofits included. Volunteer hours are crucial too; many nonprofits rely on the work of volunteers. More of a self-starter? Start your own toy drive for kids in your neighborhood, or a letter-writing campaign to isolated seniors. It only takes one person to make someone’s holidays a little cheerier.
