To Do 12.03.20

DECORATE: Your house.
If you’re a Festivus celebrator, don’t let Covid-19 get you down. It is still holiday season and it is indeed that time of year again to deck the halls. Not only will it give you something to do, but it signals to you and passersby in the very least, now is the time to celebrate with those we love and cherish (even if it’ll look different this year). Need inspiration? Keep your eye out on Pacific Grove’s Candy Cane Lane for festive neighborly competition in its purest form. Not so much a holiday fan? Decorate your house instead. Fill the walls with local art. Monterey Museum of Art has taken their Miniatures fundraiser online. Click on a piece, donate a certain amount and your bid to take that piece is as good as entered. Carmel Art Association has something similar with their Small Treasures exhibition. For something guaranteed, try a print from the Center for Photographic Art. They’re offering a $50 discount for every $250 print purchased.
JUMPSTART: Your 2021 resolutions.
Remember your 2020 resolutions folks? LOL. Seriously though, if you had this year’s resolutions written down somewhere, find the list and see what is possible and what simply can’t happen next year, because if you haven’t been keeping up with the news, we will be in this pandemic well into next year. In your review, cross out things that are obviously unsafe – like traveling more, that 52-hike challenge featuring out-of-state locations or hitting the indoor gym five days a week. Now that you’re well acquainted to what pandemic restrictions look, tailor your resolutions so they still fit well into those boundaries so you won’t feel like you’re losing ground. Another helpful tip: When thinking about next year, center your goals around habit formation rather than specific numbers, i.e. the number of books you want to read or number of camping trips you want to take – that way the effects of making good on your resolutions can be reaped for a longer period of time. Forming a minor habit can take 30 days, but forming lifelong habits… well, it’s in the phrase.
CATCH UP THEN GET HYPED: on old and new shows.
Have you watched The Crown on Netflix yet? You really should if political intrigue, pop culture and period dramas are your thing. While we’re on the topic of a newly released series, take this time while it’s cold outside to binge on some other shows and movies and that you just haven’t gotten around to yet, like The Wire, Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Mad Men, The Favourite, Parasite and other noteworthy award winners. The abundance of screentime media will get you primed and hyped for 2021 releases like Dune, Candyman, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 (for the Harry Potter stans), Mr. Mayor, American Gods and others. While we’re on the subject, Monterey County Fairgrounds has switched to a drive-thru format via their Pop-Up Movies series. If you haven’t already, catch up on film hits there. They show everything from Elf to Die Hard. If that isn’t variety, what is?
