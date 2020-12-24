To Do 12.24.20

REVIVE: Old family traditions.
Perhaps during this time of year, you would be in your grandma’s kitchen making an entire pallet of tamales, or having a gingerbread house decorating contest. Or maybe you haven’t done any of these activities since childhood. Even if you’re in a small or single-person household, now is as good of a time as ever to revive those memories. Buy yourself a gingerbread house kit and challenge your adult siblings, nieces or nephews online to a speed build. Or maybe you have some papercraft, or special holiday origami that only your auntie knows. Covid Christmas/Festivus season may make her divulge her secrets to bring a little more joy and connection into your life. This season is also the perfect time to get your mom or dad to divulge the family dumpling or green bean casserole recipe. Make it social by buying the ingredients, setting up a virtual call, and doing it together step-by-step. Then enjoy the meal together (virtually) while apart.
THINK: outside of the box (literally) for last minutes gifts.
Before you flood your local big box stores last-minute in an agony-inducing search for the perfect gift, ditch the material gifts. Haven’t spoken to this person in a while? Send a holiday card with a personal letter – maybe even schedule a future coffee date. Or donate (yes, this is your weekly reminder that Monterey County Gives! has 162 nonprofits that need your support) to a cause that they care about. Or stoke your creativity and make something like a wreath or a hand-poured candle. As crappy as 2020 is, it’s an explosive year for at-home creators.
CRANK: the volume up to 11.
Do you get the Spinal Tap reference? No? That’s OK. The point is, music has special healing powers and we can all use a little of it during Covid Christmas. Do something ridiculously joyful like a virtual holiday-themed karaoke party, online or with your household. Or maybe you’re just a master vinyl collector, queue up your favorite holiday/cozy albums and play DJ for the night. Or maybe you just want to tune out to the entire soundtrack of The Nutcracker. Go off. If you’re in need of something more timely, Monterey Symphony, PacRep and MY Museum are partnering up for the Virtual Holiday Spectacular at 1pm on Thursday, Dec. 24. The performance is part of the Symphony’s Balcony Sessions and will include performances by local musician and actress Malinda DeRouen Mueller, carols and Mozart duos by Alicia Mastromonaco and Caitlyn Smith-Franklin and a dramatic reading of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas by the infinitely dapper Maddox Haberdasher.
