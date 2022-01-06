Visuals 01.06.22

BRIAN SPIEGEL
Brian Spiegel is a Salinas-based photographer and web developer. His latest collection, “The Sea,” is now on display at the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove). “‘The Sea’ is incredible,” organizers write. “It gives us life and sometimes it takes it away.” The artist added: “I like to view the Earth from the edge of the seashore through distance to the life-giving sun, as life is a delicate balance. I’ll show you the sun, the sea, clouds in the sky and the essence of its magnificence.” This and other new exhibits at PGAC will be on display until Feb. 24. For more, check out brianspiegelphoto.com. [AP]
SANIYA MAJID
Quite a different take on the ocean. This lovely octopus portrait, in acrylic, is titled “Seven” and it was made by Saniya Majid, a newcomer to Monterey’s Youth Arts Collective. “I am a writer, poet and artist,” Majid says. “Octopus is intertesing to paint. Their intelligence and strength makes them one of my favorite animals.” If you count only seven arms in the painting, you’re correct – “the last one is hiding,” the artist adds. This 9-by-12-inch piece and another piece by Majid are part of YAC’s Holiday Art Show, which you can still view online at yacexhibits.com. [AP]
