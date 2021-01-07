Visuals 01.07.21

MIGUEL DOMINGUEZ
To look at a Miguel Dominguez painting from far away is, in many ways, to miss the point entirely. Dominguez paints the diverse landscapes of Monterey County – like many do, but he does so in precise detail that is so fine, onlookers need to look at a piece over and over again, a new detail drawing their eyes each time. A field of grass becomes many blades of grass casting their own shadows, a forest isn’t just random green brush strokes but layered denseness of browns and purples too, depending on the time of the day, depending on what Dominguez sees. His work has been featured in Carmel Art Association and has appeared in The Artist’s Magazine, American Artists and Southwest Art. carmelart.org/artist/miguel-dominguez
SHERYL KNIGHT
Sheryl Knight is a master of plein air, that open-air art form that’s synonymous with the Central Coast, having participated in several competitions including the Carmel Plein Air Festival, Los Gatos Plein Air, San Luis Plein Air, Napa Art Festival and the Los Olivos Quick Draw. The competitions keep her preternatural ability sharp and she even writes in her artist’s statement that her goal is “to say exactly what I want on the first attempt.” She draws inspiration, of course, from the natural landscapes in the Monterey Bay area. And even in the dull gray mornings, she can bring a new kind of life and liveliness that is captivating to the eye.
