Visuals 01.12.23

JANE KIM
It must be her experience as a scientific illustrator and her eye for details that makes the work of Jane Kim so moving and precise. This San Francisco-based muralist, fine artist and illustrator has work on display at the Monterey Museum of Art until March 26; her multimedia artworks are presented within a solo exhibit called Migrations. In an artist statement, Kim described her goal as “to communicate information about the natural world through visual art.” The exhibit highlights wildlife along the migration corridors that wildlife shares with people. “Combining that with my passion for art leaves me with unrefined excitement and sharing even a fraction of that with the rest of the world is the best gift that I know how to give,” the artist writes. Kim has created large-scale public art across the country, including the Wall of Birds at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and works for the National Aquarium in Baltimore. [AP]
ADRIAN MARTINEZ
Visit the Center for Photographic Art in Carmel between now and Feb. 17 to see contemporary California photography at its best. A group exhibit titled With Soft Eyes gathers photographs by Adrian Martinez, Austin Leong and Henry Wessel. While both Martinez and Leong are young artists (both born in 1990), Wessel was born in 1942 and died in 2018. He was the one who coined the term “soft eyes” to describe how he photographs the world. Martinez has been showing his work in group exhibits since 2016. In addition to being a photographer, he works as an independent publisher and curator. The founder of illetante collective + books, he lives in San Francisco. [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.