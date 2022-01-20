Visuals 01.20.22

MARK FARINA
The piece above is titled “Ribera Point” and belongs to an all-artist group show called “Impressions” that is on display at the Carmel Art Association (Dolores Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel). To start the new year, artist members of CAA come together to make a first impression. “We know you’ll love the diverse variety of new works by each artist,” the organizers wrote. Mark Farina is a local painter with a studio at the Barnyard Shopping Village (the Mark Farina Art Studio). He moved to the Monterey Peninsula in the early 1980s. Inspired by the spectacular scenery of the area, he started painting en plein air. This became a passion and, eventually, fine art painting became his full-time vocation. [AP]
ROMANOOS
This exhibit by the artist known as Romanoos is titled “An Artist’s Journey” and is currently hanging at Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove). “I have but one desire as a representational artist,” the artist wrote in a statement, “to utilize my head, heart, and hands in every painting I create. My head, to push all the knowledge I have gained throughout my career; my heart, to keep pushing myself even if depleted; and my hands, to master my craft. With this mindset, the subject matter is irrelevant (portrait, landscape, or still life), for I love it all.” [AP]
