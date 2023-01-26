Visuals 01.26.23

TRISH O’KEEFE
David Potigian, owner of Gallery Sur in Carmel, describes Trish O’Keefe’s work as joyful. “It’s uplifting, sculptural and filled with the peace and grace of nature,” he said of the art photographer. O’Keefe’s specialty is birds, as exemplified by “Jaunty Egret,” above. In a video interview for Gallery Sur, she shared that, according to her father, her first word was “bird.” “I guess I must have wanted to be a bird,” she said. Based in Morristown, New Jersey, where she works as a medical professional, O’Keefe has been taking photos in Florida, Arizona and the Monterey Bay area, where she often traces pelicans. She attempts to immerse herself in the birds’ environment without disrupting them, and make viewers feel part of the birds’ world. [AP]
GABY LITSKY
The annual members’ exhibit at Pajaro Valley Arts in Watsonville presents a huge range of topics, insights and new approaches. This year’s theme and title is New Beginnings. The art on view includes a variety of mediums including: sculpture, drawing, ceramics, fiber, mixed media, encaustic (wax), print-making, photography, glasswork and more. It features 95 California artists, among them Gaby Litsky (her piece “Mother and Child” is presented above). Litsky is a writer, educator and artist based in the San Francisco area. A peace and education advocate, she teaches peacekeeping skills, nonviolent communication skills and critical thinking through the arts, discussion and games. New Beginnings will remain on display until Sunday, Feb. 26. [AP]
