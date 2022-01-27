Visuals 01.27.22

E GEILER
The piece above is titled “Red&Black” (acrylic, 7-by-4 inches) and was made by E Geiler, who has been involved with Youth Arts Collective in Monterey for six years now. “I have been drawing for as long as I can remember,” Geiler said in an artist statement. “I don’t know life without it. It is one of the most important things to me.” Geiler was part of YAC Holiday Show 2021 that is still on display, with many pieces for sale. YAC is an incubator for some of the community’s future creatives, whether they end up in the arts, education, business or science. Visit yacexhibits.com. [AP]
JEFFREY BECOM
Famous for his unique talent with colors, Jeffrey Becom is a painter, photographer and architect who has been showing his work on the Monterey Peninsula for years. Based in Pacific Grove, Becom combines a love of geometry, pattern, and texture with a painter’s sensitivity to color, light and composition. He is sometimes called an architect of colors. Becom spent the 1980s photographing the Mediterranean Sea and bordering lands. This piece is titled “Red Boat (Pancho) in Dry Dock, Moss Landing,” and is oil and wax on panel. This 12-by-9 inch piece, and others, and can be seen now at Carmel Art Association (Dolores Street between 5th and 6th Ave., Carmel). Visit carmelart.org or jeffreybecom.com for more. [AP]
