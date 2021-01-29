Visuals 01.28.21

STEVER MAHER
Steve Maher is well known for his landscapes, showing his prowess frequently in exhibits at the Salinas Valley Art Gallery. But since having lived in Minnesota, he’s gained a new appreciation for not just the features of the land and water, but what it contains – specifically birds. In his vision statement, he describes that he’s drawn not only to their colors and beauty but their “personality.” See his newest collection of bird portraits and landscapes in his show A Passion For Birds, which is installed in Venture Gallery at 260 Alvarado St. Monterey. 578-1150, venturegallery.com, stevemaherfineart.com
FOR THE LOVE OF ART
The annual exhibition, For the Love of Art, offers a chance for high school juniors and seniors from all over the county to show off their artistic talents to a huge audience. Hosted by the Carmel Art Association, this year’s exhibition will go virtual from Feb. 1-28. The show will feature a meet-the-artist Zoom reception from 5-6pm on Saturday, Feb. 6. Student submissions came from all school districts, York School, Soledad High School, Everett Alvarez and Pacific Grove high schools. The show isn’t limited to just paintings and sketches either, some submissions are sculptural. Find out more at caaftloagallery.com
