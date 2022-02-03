Visuals 02.03.22

RICK DERAGON
“This painting is about living with voices – calls of regret, cries of truth dreams, reminders of forgotten plans, and the whispers of a higher calling,” artist Rick Deragon wrote about the piece he submitted to the Face It: Artists’ Portraits exhibit now on display at Carl Cherry Center for the Arts (4th and Guadalupe, Carmel). The piece is titled “Four Fears” (oil on canvas, 36-by-48 inches) and it was made in 2014. “Portraits have always addressed both aspects of the sitters – sometimes glamorizing, or correcting a physical flaw, and sometimes making the sitter grander, more heroic, or more stylish,” wrote the show’s curator Martha Mason. “We look at self-portraits, especially, for hints at the artist’s personality. Rembrandt and Velasquez came to my mind immediately, and a photograph you might remember by Imogen Cunningham, showing an unmade bed and some hair pins.” [AP]
CHUCK OLSEN
The Salinas Valley Art Gallery (218 Main St., Salinas) hosts an opening reception for a February members show during Salinas’ First Friday celebration from5-8pm on Feb. 4. Included in the show is this portrait of the late Thich Nhat Hanh by Chuck Olsen. Much of Olsen’s abstract and minimalist painting is of landscapes, inspired by the Salinas foothills in which he lives. “When inspired by an image for painting, my first thought is ‘how can I abstract that into its core?’” Olsen said in an artist statement. “For me, a successful painting session occurs after loose, gestural strokes capture the subject with a fresh view.” This portrait captures the thoughtful gaze of the monk, poet and peace activist who died on Jan. 22. [TCL]
