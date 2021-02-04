Visuals 02.04.21

HANIF PANNI
DJ, musician and visual artist Hanif Panni is taking the spotlight once again. Joined with Sand City’s Aaron Blair, the tiny municipality’s city manager, the duo is the subject of the Arts Council for Monterey County’s monthly Artist spotlight. Blair was largely the driving force behind the we. Art Festival, which invited various muralists, both local and not, to paint various murals of their own design, turning the city into an open-air art gallery. Panni, one of the local artists participating in the festival, pitched in his talents creating the massive “I am a honey bee” mural (pictured above). The presentation happens at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at facebook.com/artsmonterey.
WILFREDO PRUDENCIO
Speaking of artist-DJ combos, Wilfredo Prudencio’s work can now be seen while you pick up a coffee or sandwich at Babaloo Cuban Cafe in Seaside. Born in San Vicente, El Salvador, Prudencio came to the U.S. when he was 5. He’s translated his love of the arts through various formats, DJing for events and parties, and mentoring high-school-aged students at various local visual arts nonprofits. Also known as DJ Willie, Prudencio is a local art fixture at after-school programs like Youth Arts Collective and Palenke Arts. He works in a variety of mediums including pinhole and polaroid photography, acrylic paint, ink, pencil and more. Prudencioart.com.
