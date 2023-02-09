Visuals 02.09.23

ISMAEL RUELAS
Ismael Ruelas is an abstract painter from Castroville who specializes in repetitive colored brush strokes. The work he creates overlaps and piles up, creating a visual sense of abstraction that can be seen in nature. Ruelas explores different mediums, from acrylic to watercolor to oil. His inspiration comes from past struggles and his current motivation is his daughter. Although his signature “strokes” might seem the same from afar, they are all different up close and worth the watch. In an artist statement, Ruelas talks about how art helped him to overcome anxiety and self-doubt. He was raised by a single mother on food stamps, moving from “garage to garage” to manage. The piece he is holding in the picture above is a custom rug made in Los Angeles, with his artwork in it. His work hangs in various California businesses. For more, visit instagram.com/ruelasism. [AP]
LEONARD HAN
Driven by world culture, myth, history and existential concerns, Leonard Han’s paintings shift in representation between depictive imagery and abstraction with mythic images from everyday experience. His paintings and monotypes,Tales, Traditions and Hidden Secrets, are now on display at Luna Gallery and Eco Art Studio in San Juan Bautista (107 The Alameda, Suites B). Alongside painting, Han has been devoted to producing, teaching and performing two cultural art disciplines, Taiji and Chinese lion dance. He formed the Monterey Bay Lion Dance Team 25 years ago. Han will perform Taiji and lion dance with Jayson Fann on percussion at 5pm during a reception for the exhibit that takes place from 4-7pm on Saturday, Feb. 11. It remains on display until March 12. [AP]
