TRISH SULLIVAN

Trish Sullivan is the featured artist for the Salinas Valley Art Gallery (281 Main St., Salinas) for the month of March. Sullivan works in a variety of mediums, including oil, watercolor, ceramic and photography. An adjunct professor who teaches art, painting, photography and art history at Hartnell College, she began experimenting with medium format cameras 20 years ago, using double exposures. A resident of Salinas, Sullivan has been living in the Monterey Bay area for almost 30 years. For more information visit salinasvalleyartgallery.com and sullyart.com. [AP]

STEPHANIE LANGLEY

Langley’s collection “Deconstruct/Reconstruct” is hanging now at Pacific Grove Art Center’s Dyke Gallery (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove). Stephanie Langley is Palo Alto-based (where she teaches art and owns Langley Illustration), but she also keeps a studio in Monterey, since 2018. “My paintings are works that involve different media, objects, art styles, patterns, shapes and color that create compositions which give the viewer a sense of narration, a sense of experience,” Langley wrote in an artist statement. “Because my images are separated from their expected context the artwork is remade (deconstructed, then reconstructed) into new content.” This and four other shows are now on display at PGAC, until April 28. Admission is free. [AP]

