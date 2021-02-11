Visuals 02.11.21

JERRY TAKIGAWA
Local photographer and graphic designer Jerry Takigawa speaks in fragments when it comes to his collage-style photography. He brings elements of his past and his heritage and blends them beneath old family portraits or original photographs. He’s done this in multiple photo collections throughout his career, whether he is commenting on microplastic or examining his connection to his Japanese heritage. A curated selection of all his photographic career called Liminal Language is on display at the Center of Photographic Art (Ninth and San Carlos, Carmel) until Feb. 14. photography.org
JOYCE KIM
Monterey High School senior Joyce Kim may be young, but she is already showing her budding potential. Kim is a part of the Youth Arts Collective in Monterey, but since sheltering in place, she’s leaned into her art, which is heavily influenced by the cartoons she watched growing up, as well as her future career choice (storyboard artist). She’s shown much of her work with YAC, but you can view her full range as an animator and cartoonist and digital artist on her own site, joyceinberkeley.wixsite.com/sketchyjayportfolio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.