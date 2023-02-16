Visuals 02.16.23

CHUCK DAVIS
This is the last call to visit the Pacific Grove Art Center and see the Center For Photographic Art’s collection Oceana: Deep Reverence featuring local oceanic photographers Bryant Austin, Scott Campbell, Chuck Davis, Camille Lenore, Robin V. Robinson and Ryuijie. “A diver floats on the water’s surface mesmerized by the sun’s light as it strikes the bull kelp,” wrote the exhibit’s curator Nancy Sevier. “Another diver listens to the song of a distant whale while yet another is within arm’s reach of one. Ordinary life of the sea quite literally shifts into the realm of the extraordinary, bringing a greater depth of understanding of our connections and relationships to this Oceana.” Davis, a professional underwater photographer, wrote in his artist statement that he “firmly believes that we are born of the sea. We are part of the ocean, and it is part of us. We are inextricably connected.” [AP]
MIRACLES OF ART
This special exhibit is a collaboration between the nonprofit Art Abilities, Gateway Center and the Pacific Grove Public Library (550 Central Ave, Pacific Grove). Miracles of Art showcases art produced by Art Abilities’ students, people with intellectual disabilities who get to express their creativity through art. Ritika Kumar, the founder of Art Abilities, gathered some of the best works from recent months, and the selection is now on display at the library through March. Kumar has been an art instructor for several years, including for the Pacific Grove Unified School District. While Kumar primarily works with children and teenagers, some of her “clients,” as she calls them, are older. Their art abilities surprise not only their teacher but also their families and, often, themselves. [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.