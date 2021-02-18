Visuals 02.18.21

MAI RYUNO
Mai Ryuno doesn’t have a medium as much as she has a philosophy, and that philosophy is play and integrating it into our lives, no matter your age. The art teacher and owner of Play Full Ground studio (50 Lighthouse Ave. Suite E, Monterey) normally integrates the community into acts of play, but for now, she’s moved away from the material side of art to communicating ideas. In a new project called RFCC – relation, fashion, creation and connection – she’s created a unique garment and documented the process, with fellow artist Linda Lay. Follow along at instagram.com/playfullground, and get inspired.
MARC TRUJILLO
There’s not a lot to be said at first when you look at a painting by Los Angeles-based artist Marc Trujillo – the key phrase being “at first.” Trujillo has a way of capturing the loneliness, the mundaneness and the vastness of the everyday American scenery, with a focus on the suburban landscape. Majestic blue skies are darkened and clouded, juxtaposed by a neon and fluorescent-lit gas station. Even when he moves inside, such as into a grocery store, he creates space. It’s powerful in a quiet kind of way. Trujillo’s work is viewable in a solo virtual show, entitled Fast, at the Monterey Museum of Art. Expect tighter frames and food portraits exploring American fast food culture. montereyart.org
