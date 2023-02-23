Visuals 02.23.23

FRANCE RUHNKE
France Ruhnke is the featured artist for February at Venture Gallery in Monterey (260 Alvarado St.). From the French Atlantic coast of South Brittany where Ruhnke was raised, to Carmel where she now resides, Ruhnke’s journey has unwaveringly traveled through her expression of artistic talents and creativity. Ruhnke has been devoted to oil painting since 2015. She finds inspiration in the merging of French and American cultures, as well as the mix of seaside and countryside. She considers herself a contemporary impressionist. “Painting has become a need in my life because it peacefully opens my vision even more every day to the poetic beauty that surrounds us,” she wrote in an artist statement. Venture Gallery gathers over 25 local artists, and is staffed by working artists. [AP]
SUMMER WANG
The acrylic painting above is titled “Chunjie” and it’s part of the For the Love of Art exhibit at Carmel Art Association (Dolores between 5th and 6th, Carmel) that presents the artistic talents of high school students from all over Monterey County. Summer Wang is a junior at Stevenson School in Pebble Beach. The title means “Chinese New Year” in Mandarin. “My idea for creating this piece came from the Chinese New Year,” Wang wrote in an artist statement. “The fish-shaped lantern is a traditional style of lantern that people light during New Year’s Eve because of an old Chinese saying [that means] having more than you need every year.” Wang took inspiration from her own trip to China. “I remember celebrating with my family and putting up traditional ornaments,” she wrote. “In my painting, with the light casting on the child’s face and the girl looking up at the light, people make wishes for the new year and hope for a better future.” [AP]
