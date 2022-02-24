Visuals 02.24.22

MINA AFSHARI
The public is invited to the closing reception of a fundraising exhibition of fine art photographs by Mina Afshari. The exhibition, called “By My Window: Bringing Light Into My Shadows,” is of still life photographs created in the artist’s downtown Carmel apartment, using farmers market produce of unique shapes and a rich range of colors. Using a single window as the only light source, the images capture the beauty of the contrast between darkness and luminous light. Although reminiscent of the painting style of the Old Dutch Masters, the beautiful contemporary compositions are startling, sensuous and evocative. All the photographs are available for sale at the reception or online at fromourmarket.com. The closing reception takes place from 1-3pm on Sunday, Feb. 27 at Elektren Studio (1572 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside).
HOWARD PERKINS
“Impressions” by artist members are still on display at Carmel Art Association (Dolores Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel) until Monday, Feb. 28. It’s a month-long extension from the original Jan. 31 closing date, and also features additional works. “Three Tubes,” a 10-by-16-inch pastel by Howard Perkins, is pictured above. Perkins lives in Pacific Grove. He was raised in northern Arizona; the bright and vivid colors of the Southwest have influenced his choice of strong warm and cool colors. Perkins believes that a good painting has a special spark, enough reality so the viewer can understand what is there, yet enough mystery that he or she will visually fill in what is implied. While his drawings are highly detailed, his paintings suggest, without over-defining, and are evocative of mood and atmosphere. carmelart.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.