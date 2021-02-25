Visuals 02.25.21

ALL TOGETHER NOW
Nothing beats individual creativity, except when many individuals come to adorn the walls of Carmel’s oldest art gallery. All Together Now is a group show created by nearly all 50 members of Carmel Art Association in lieu of the All-Artist-Members’ Catalog show which, in a normal year, would be an in-person affair with catalog distribution of their members’ works. It is on display through March 31 and can be experienced virtually or in-person. CAA is located on Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. 250-3347, carmelart.org
VALENTINE’S DAY ART SHOW
Youth Arts Collective has gone virtual and is reminding their supporters they’re sticking true to their motto: doing art, and being kind. A part of the shift also means increasing their virtual presence with more shows, including their virtual Valentine’s Day art show which opened on Feb. 10 and runs through April. Support the next generation of local artists by appreciating what they’ve created and perhaps even purchasing a piece of artwork. Proceeds are split between the artist and YAC. For more information and to view the exhibit, go to yac.org
