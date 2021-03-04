Visuals 03.04.21

JO MORA
Local author Peter Hiller has just come out with a revised edition of his work on writer, cartoonist and all-around renaissance man, Joseph Jacinto “Jo” Mora, a central figure of the American West’s art and historical world. The biography, The Life and Times of Jo Mora: Iconic Artist of the American West, is the conclusion (for now) of 25-plus years of Hiller’s research, fascination and dedication of unpacking the complexities of Mora. Mora was endlessly curious about the people and the cultures, and his body of work as an artist was vast. It’s quite a life to distill but Hiller’s book is a great attempt. It is now available for purchase at bookshop.org
GUNA HEBBAR
Every month, the Salinas Valley Art Gallery chooses to highlight the work of an artist among their ranks. This month it’s Guna Hebbar. Her work varies from plein air paintings of the local landscapes to more abstract pieces. Her work (along with other Salinas Valley Art Gallery members) will be featured at the gallery (218 Main St., Salinas) through March 6. The gallery is open (with precautions) 11am-3pm Thursday-Monday. More information is available by calling (831) 422-4162 or online at salinasvalleyartgallery.com
