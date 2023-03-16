MAUREEN SERAFINI
The public is invited to the show Spring Awakening, featuring Central Coast Art Association members Emily Hull Parsons, Maureen Serafini, Rita Sturgeon and Devie Tipton at Meals on Wheels in Pacific Grove (700 Jewell Ave.). Their original art is on display until April 28. A percentage of all sales benefit Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula. Serafini has been painting since the mid-1970s. Starting as a weekend painter, she first painted mainly in oils, with “a smattering of watercolors,” as she wrote on her website. “My subjects have been portraiture, landscapes and seascapes, and recently, still life.” Primarily self-taught, Serafini had the privilege to paint with many of today’s fine artists from all over the world. “I am blessed to live in such a beautiful area, and to be able to paint in and around Monterey, Carmel and Santa Cruz California,” she wrote. Visit 9am-5pm Monday-Friday; masks are requested. [AP]
MADDIE GILL
The Carl Cherry Center for the Arts (4th and Guadalupe, Carmel) is proud to announce Thinking Out Loud 2023, a regional art exhibition that challenges high school students to create works inspired by their lives. Each year, students from across Monterey County are invited to display their artwork across a wide range of media for exhibition at the gallery. The above piece is titled “Sisterhood” and was made by Maddie Gill from York School in Monterey. The exhibit can be seen at the Cherry Center through Saturday, March 25 during gallery hours – noon-4pm Wednesday-Saturday, or by appointment. [AP]
