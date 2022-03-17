Visuals 03.17.22

ALEJANDRO PIO
The Urban Arts Collaborative (21 Soledad St., Suite C, Salinas) is now showing “Soul Food,” a solo exhibit of artwork by Salinas cook-turned-artist Alejandro Pio. Pio invites the viewer to “visualize chaos, a shitty feeling, a series of events that place us in discomfort” – followed by “taking a step back and learning about the beauty that follows,” he wrote in his artist’s statement. Born in Mexico, Pio moved to Salinas at the age of 3. After a successful career as a chef, he is debuting with his first art exhibit. Above is his self-portrait, titled “El Chef.” Most of his pieces are created with pastels; there is work that also consists of other mediums. Viewable through March. See more of Pio’s work at instagram.com/chefaleks_.
BRETT THOMAS
The above photograph, “Abstract, Italy” is part of a joint exhibit by photographers Brett Thomas and Gregory Weeks. Their show, titled “Latitudes in Landscapes,” is now on display in the Annand Gallery at Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove; pgartcenter.org). “Lines of latitude are gradations,” the artists wrote in a statement. “There are many gradations of landscape photography from simply the intimate small portrait to the scenic grand landscape. Then there are the more esoteric landscapes of the head, the heart and the soul. With this show, we hope to present a few latitudes in the art of photography where we dwell. The degrees of terrain we travel in are what fuel our photography passions.”
